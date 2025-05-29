flynas Launches Direct Flights Between Riyadh and Damascus as of June 5th

flynas Aircraft flynas logo

RIYADH , SAUDI ARABIA, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- flynas , the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, announced launching direct flights Between Riyadh and Damascus as of June 5, adding the Syrian capital to its ever-growing network within the framework of the company's regional expansion, to meet travelers needs and to enhance air connectivity between Saudi Arabia and the countries of the region, and in line with the national objectives in the aviation sector in the Kingdom.Adding Damascus to flynas ever-expanding network is the latest step in its growth and expansion plan, launched under the title "We Connect the World to the Kingdom," in parallel with the objectives of the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 International destinations and to accommodate 330 million passengers and to host 150 million tourists yearly by 2030 and the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques.Bander Almohanna, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of flynas, said: "We are pleased to resume our flights to Syria. flynas has always been a pioneer in providing air routes between the Kingdom and various Syrian cities. We previously operated direct flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Damascus, Aleppo, and Latakia, reaffirming our commitment to strengthening the connectivity between the two brotherly nations. Now, we are returning to relaunch our operations to the Syrian capital."flynas operates 139 routes to more than 70 domestic and international destinations in 30 countries with more than 2000 weekly flights and has flown more than 80 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations within its growth and expansion plan, and in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: www.flynas.com , the flynas app, the call centre (920001234), or travel agents.

