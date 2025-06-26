New Computer Based Training Course Empowers Businesses to Break into Government Contracting—With Confidence and Strategy

Course Instructor - Sal Lifrieri Course Instructor - Stewart Liberman

Step-by-step program demystifies the RFP process, builds vendor credibility, and teaches relationship-based growth in the public sector.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new professional course designed to help businesses successfully navigate working with government agencies is now available, equipping companies with the tools and insight needed to win government contracts. The comprehensive training offers a practical, real-world framework for becoming a trusted vendor through ethical strategy, relationship development, and mastery of the Request for Proposal (RFP) process.At a time when agencies are seeking reliable, innovative partners, and businesses are looking to diversify and stabilize their revenue streams, this course provides actionable guidance on every step of the contracting journey. Whether a company is new to public sector work or seeking to expand its presence, the course breaks down the complexities of working with government entities with clarity and purpose.Designed for maximum flexibility, the course can be completed on any device at the learner’s own pace. Upon completion, participants receive a certificate recognizing their training, demonstrating their readiness and credibility to operate effectively in the public sector.The course draws on the experience of professionals like Stewart Liberman, who brings over 25 years of expertise working with the Port Authority of NY & NJ and the New York City Board of Elections. Throughout his career, he has written and managed complex contracts for critical aviation systems, overseen contract compliance as an Agency Chief Contracts Officer, and served in technical sales roles with major technology firms. With an MBA and a background in teaching business at the college level, Liberman now consults companies on how to navigate and succeed in public-sector contracting.“After decades on both the agency and vendor sides of public-sector work, I saw firsthand how many companies lose opportunities simply because they don't understand how government processes work,” Liberman said. “This course is designed to change that.”The program covers a full spectrum of topics including:• How to identify the right government opportunities and build rapport with decision-makers• Crafting compelling RFP responses using pre-developed templates and internal team structures• Navigating legal requirements, compliance, and pricing strategy with confidence• Understanding piggyback contracts, emergency procurement, and amendatory opportunities• Leveraging past performance while respecting restrictions on agency name useWhat sets this course apart? It's rooted in field experience, not theory. Real-world examples, agency insights, and practical workflows guide learners through multiple submissions, version control, subcontractor coordination, and post-award management.Curious how agencies decide who gets the contract?Wondering how to avoid wasting time on low-value RFPs?Looking for a system that keeps your team aligned and your bids competitive?This course answers these questions and more, offering not just instruction, but a roadmap for long-term success.About the Course Creator PCC Secure is a trusted leader in consulting and security solutions, with decades of experience navigating public-sector operations. Through strategic insight and hands-on guidance, PCC Secure equips businesses with the tools and knowledge necessary to work effectively with government agencies, enabling them to build trust, align with public-sector goals, and establish lasting partnerships. “It has been a privilege to collaborate with such a respected expert and honored colleague in developing this course,” said Sal Lifrieri, CEO of PCC Secure, reflecting the firm’s commitment to empowering organizations with real-world expertise.Ready to break into government contracting the right way? Click here to enroll today.

