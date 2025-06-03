PCC Secure and Siegel Announce Strategic Alliance to Deliver Integrated Security and Architectural Solutions

This partnership provides tailored security solutions for organizations in high-risk, high-visibility, or mission-critical environments.” — Sal Lifrieri, CEO and President of PCC Secure

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PCC Secure, a leading provider of advanced security consulting services, and Siegel, an award-winning architecture and design firm, are pleased to announce a new strategic alliance: SiegelSecure . This collaboration aims to deliver comprehensive, integrated solutions that prioritize both aesthetic excellence and advanced security planning from the earliest stages of design.By combining the architectural expertise of Siegel with PCC Secure’s extensive knowledge of threat mitigation, protective design, and risk management, this alliance provides clients with a distinctly cohesive approach to projects that require complex security and design solutions.“This professional relationship enables organizations and institutions that require thoughtful, customized solutions to address their security challenges, particularly those operating in high-risk, high-visibility, or mission-critical environments,” said Sal Lifrieri, CEO and President of PCC Secure.“By coordinating our specialized services, clients benefit from a seamless integration of architectural design and security expertise, resulting in efficient projects that fulfill both aesthetic objectives and complex safety and security requirements without compromise,” said Robert Siegel, Principal of Siegel.The strategic alliance is founded on a shared commitment to delivering high-quality, client-focused solutions. By coordinating their specialized services, PCC Secure and Siegel are well-positioned to serve clients across various sectors, including government, commercial, educational, cultural institutions, and high-net-worth individuals with specific security needs.PCC Secure is a trusted security consulting firm offering expert guidance in threat assessment, physical security design, advanced security training, and protective intelligence operations. With a mission to mitigate, protect, and secure, PCC Secure helps clients navigate today’s complex threat environment with confidence and clarity. Web: https://www.pccsecure.com Siegel is a New York-based architecture firm recognized for its innovative, sustainable, and award-winning building designs. The firm’s portfolio includes civic, cultural, academic, and commercial projects recognized for their clarity, purpose, and design integrity. Web: https://www.siegel.design/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.