Cambashi Releases 2025 Data Update for the Media & Entertainment Software Market

Growth is forecasted across various sectors, including gaming, film and television production, and beyond traditional M&E markets, particularly in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) and Manufacturing. Even though the future growth forecast for the segment remains strong, industry turbulence has affected results in 2024, for most of the M&E sub-segments. Real-time engines especially felt the impact, boasting an impressive 18.1% growth in 2023 but only

Cambashi’s latest forecast projects the global M&E software market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8% through 2029.

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambashi, a leading market research and consulting firm, has released its 2025 data update for the Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market, providing comprehensive insights into the growth outlook and challenges facing the Media & Entertainment (M&E) software industry.

Despite significant disruptions in 2024—including layoffs in the gaming industry and strikes by voice/mocap actors, alongside Hollywood actors and writers—the M&E software market has demonstrated resilience, maintaining stable revenue levels.

While recent tariffs have not directly impacted M&E software, the broader economic environment may cause production studios, broadcasters, and post-production firms to delay software upgrades, reduce license volumes, or consider cost-effective alternatives. Nevertheless, M&E software remains critical for enhancing productivity, particularly in editing, rendering, and content management, supporting operational efficiency amid economic uncertainty.

Cambashi’s latest forecast projects the global M&E software market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8% through 2029, a 4% downward revision from the 2023 forecast due to ongoing industry volatility.

Growth is forecasted across various sectors, including gaming, film and television production, and beyond traditional M&E markets, particularly in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) and Manufacturing.

Cambashi data also delves into the current state and changes forecasts for major players like Unity Software, Autodesk, Epic Games, Adobe, and others.

About Cambashi

Cambashi is a global market research, industry analysis, consulting & training firm. For over 40 years, Cambashi has delivered objective market research, industry analysis, and consulting services focused on engineering and industrial software markets. 80% of leading BIM (Building Information Modeling) and MFG (Manufacturing) Design and Engineering software vendors rely on Cambashi data. See Cambashi Market Data for more information.

