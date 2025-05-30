Orlando, FL. The International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) has recognized Dave Long with Arizona Business Sales

Platinum Chairman’s Circle

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) has recognized David Long ( Arizona Business Sales Advisors ) with the Platinum Chairman’s Circle for outstanding performance in 2024 as part of its Member Excellence Awards Program."These awards reflect not only exceptional deal-making but the highest standards of professionalism in our industry," said Erin Crawford, Chair of the International Business Brokers Association. "We commend each of our individual award winners for their dedication, integrity, and commitment to excellence. Your success elevates the entire profession, and we are proud to celebrate your achievements."“What an honor to be recognized by our industry’s most prestigious trade association”, said David Long, M&A Advisor, Arizona Business Sales Advisors. Arizona Business Sales Advisors.About the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA)Formed in 1984 and with over 3,000 members, the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) is the largest international not-for-profit association for Business Brokers. The association provides Business Brokers with education, free benefits, conferences, professional designations, support programs, and networking opportunities and awards the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) designation to qualifying Business Brokers. To learn more, visit www.ibba.org

