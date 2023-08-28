Submit Release
Arizona Business Sales brokers sale of Mow Power of Mesa Arizona to Teamshares

Arizona Business Sales is pleased to announce that Dave Long, M&A Intermediary, was instrumental in bringing the parties together in acquisition of Mow Power

We were excited to have the opportunity of representing the owner Todd Taylor with his exit strategy and Mow Power continues providing a valuable product and service to people in the Phoenix area”
— Dave Long
MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona Business Sales is pleased to announce that Dave Long, M&A Intermediary, was instrumental in bringing together seller and buyer regarding the sale & acquisition of the premier outdoor power equipment company in the southwest United States, known as Mow Power.

Mow Power specializes in outdoor power equipment sales, equipment rentals and repairs. They are a multiline dealer who sells and services many of the world’s best-known equipment brands such as Honda, Stihl, Echo, Ego, Briggs and many more.

They also feature a full line of equipment rentals and have been providing these products and services to the Phoenix metro area for 30+ years. The buyer, Teamshares has a unique approach to acquisitions by providing employee ownership opportunities with the goal of taking employee ownership to 80% within 20 years.

Arizona Business Sales located in Tempe, Arizona was the sole M&A firm involved in the transaction. They have been representing clients in the Arizona market since 1999.

