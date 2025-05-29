VFX in Education Global Market Report

The Business Research Company's Top VFX Market Driver in Education for 2025: Greater Accessibility and More Immersive Learning Experiences

It will grow to $4.12 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034.

Visual effects VFX in education have brought along an innovative transformation in the teaching-learning process recently. The VFX in education market size has grown rapidly in the past few years, rising from $2.55 billion in 2024 to projected $2.81 billion in 2025. This denotes a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.4%. The surge in this historical period can be attributed to the increasing demand for immersive learning experiences, the proliferation of e-learning platforms, swell in virtual classrooms & online education, escalating interest in interactive simulations & 3D visualizations, and significant investment in educational technologies.

What Is The Projected Growth Of The VFX In Education Market?

Following the trend, the VFX in education market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It is projected to ascend to $4.12 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 10.0%. Imperial stimuli behind this forecast period growth include the escalating integration of artificial intelligence in education, mounting popularity of gamification in learning, rising usage of augmented & virtual reality in classrooms, increasing demand for personalized learning experiences, and growing focus on STEM education & digital skills training.

What Are The Key Drivers Of The VFX In Education Market Growth?

Digital education platforms play a significant role in propelling the growth of the VFX in education market. World over, more educational institutions are adopting these online learning systems that deliver educational content through virtual environments, enhancing accessibility and engagement. VFX enhances digital education by creating visually engaging content that simplifies complex concepts and boosts learner retention. An instance from January 2024 illustrates the point. The Europe-based government agency, Eurostat, reported that 30% of EU internet users aged 16 to 74 had participated in online courses or used online learning materials in 2023, marking a 2 percent point increase from 2022. Thus, the increasing adoption of digital education platforms is expected to drive the growth of the VFX in education market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The VFX In Education Market?

Prominent companies that are operating in the VFX in education market include Adobe Inc., Coursera, New York Film Academy, Sheridan College, Savannah College of Art and Design, Ringling College of Art and Design, AAFT Online, Vancouver Film School, Think Tank Training Centre, The Los Angeles Film School, Lesley, Arena Animation, EDUCBA, Academy of Art University, ARTFX, Gnomon, Lost Boys Studios, SAE Institute, Pepper Animation, CG Spectrum.

What Key Trends Are Reshaping The VFX In Education Market?

Moreover, key players are focusing on cutting-edge innovation, such as virtual production academies with immersive virtual environments. These are designed to not only enhance hands-on learning but also bridge the gap between theory and industry practice, equipping students with real-world skills that are aligned with leading film and media production technologies.

Which Are The Market Segments For VFX In Education?

What Are The Regional Insights Into The VFX In Education Market?

The VFX in education market report offers segmentation discerning among the following:

1 By Product: Simulation FX, Animation, Modelling, Matte Painting

2 By Technologies: 2D And 3D Animation , Motion Graphics, Compositing And CGI Computer-Generated Imagery, AR And VR Integration

3 By Application: E-Learning And Online Education, Classroom Learning, Simulations And Practical Training, Game-Based Learning

4 By End-User: Schools And K-12 Institutions, Universities And Colleges, Corporate And Professional Training

What Are The Regional Insights Into The VFX In Education Market?

The VFX in education market saw North America as the largest region, while countries from Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa also contributed significantly.

