Nutritional Supplements Market Forecast To 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Drives The Nutritional Supplements Market's Growth?

The nutritional supplements market is anticipated to leap from $414.85 billion in 2024 to $444.98 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%. This expansion during the historic period can be traced back to a growing aging population, shifting lifestyles, sports and fitness trends, e-commerce growth, and the rise of veganism.

What Predictions Can Be Made For The Nutritional Supplements Market Size In The Following Years?

Looking forward, the industry is estimated to see strong growth, hitting the $617.6 billion mark in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.5%. This projected growth can be attributed to personalized nutrition, surging interest in genetic testing, smart packaging, epidemic preparedness, and a focus on sustainability. The key trends within this period include CBD and hemp-based supplements, plant-based proteins, mental well-being supplements, collagen supplements, and brain health supplements.

Are There Any Key Nutritional Supplements Market Drivers?

A key driver behind the demand in the nutritional supplements market is the increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases. These non-communicable diseases, which are not usually caused by an acute infection, often require long-term treatment and care. For instance, diabetes complications can be managed using numerous supplements, such as alpha-lipoic acid supplementation. Statistics from the International Diabetes Federation revealed that 26% of people diagnosed with diabetes failed to receive sufficient information and 20% of healthcare professionals had difficulty diagnosing depression as a complication.

Who Are The Major Companies Operating In The Nutritional Supplements Market?

In this rapidly growing market, a number of major players stand out, including The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Amway Corporation, Nutrilite Products Inc., Nestlé Health Science SA, Glanbia plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Carlyle Group Inc., Stepan Company, GNC Holdings Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., USANA Health Sciences Inc., Arkopharma Laboratories Company Limited, Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Now Health Group Inc., Xango LLC, Garden of Life LLC, Pharmavite LLC, Nature's Bounty Co, Herb Pharm LLC, American Health Formulations Inc., Ayanda GmbH, BioTech USA, Himalaya Global Holdings, MegaFoods Products Madras Private Limited, MusclePharm Corporation, SmartyPants Vitamins Inc., Thorne Research Inc., Vitabiotics Ltd., Vitacost.com Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Nutritional Supplements Market?

Companies are leveraging innovative strategies such as the launch of new products like plant protein powder—a dietary supplement derived from plant sources. For example, in September 2022, Tata Consumer Products, an India-based FMCG company, introduced GoFit plant protein powder to cater to the rising demand for plant-based supplements and wellness products. The move not only allows Tata Consumer Products to diversify its market presence but also reaffirms its innovative position in fulfilling evolving consumer needs.

How Is The Global Nutritional Supplements Market Segmented?

The nutritional supplements market covered in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Vegan Sport Nutrition, Meal Replacement Shakes, Food Supplements, Other Types

2 By Formulation: Tablets, Capsules, Powder, Soft gels, Liquid, Other Formulations

3 By Ingredient: Botanicals, Vitamins, Minerals, Proteins & Amino Acids, Fish Oils, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Enzymes, Other Ingredients

4 By Distribution Channel: Super market/Hyper market, Retail Pharmacies, Direct Selling, Drug Stores, E-Commerce

5 By End User: Infant, Children, Adults, Pregnant Women, Elderly.

How Is The Nutritional Supplements Market Distributed Regionally?

The largest region for the nutritional supplements market in 2024 was Asia-Pacific. On the other hand, Latin America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions discussed in this industry analysis include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

