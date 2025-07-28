The Poultry Healthcare Market Report for M&A, Expansion, and Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

The Business Research Company

Poultry Healthcare Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Poultry Healthcare Market Expected To Grow, And What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

Notable leaps in the poultry healthcare market are observed, with size growing rapidly in recent years. It has projected a rise from $8.44 billion in 2024 to an estimated $9.31 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.2%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to factors such as disease outbreaks, rising poultry production, the globalization of poultry trade, and regulatory compliance.

Expanding further, the poultry healthcare market size is expected to witness accelerated growth in the forthcoming years. Forecasts reveal a potential rise to $13.64 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.0%. This growth in the forecast period can be associated with the rising global poultry consumption, emphasis on preventive healthcare, environmental concerns, integration of digital technologies, and increased consumer awareness and demand. Major trends in the forecast period include technological integration, biosecurity measures, customized nutrition programs, global collaboration for disease surveillance, digital health records, and market consolidation.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Poultry Healthcare Market?

One significant propeller in the growth of the poultry healthcare market is the increasing prevalence of disease outbreaks in poultry animals. For instance, the United States Department of Agriculture Animals and Plants Inspection Service, highlighted that in FY 2022–2023, the highly pathogenic avian influenza HPAI outbreak was the largest and longest HPAI outbreak in the U.S. history. The outbreak initiated in February 2022, with National Veterinary Services Laboratory NVSL confirming 839 cases by August 2023, affecting almost 58.8 million birds.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Poultry Healthcare Market Share?

Key industry players in the poultry healthcare market include Ceva Polchem Pvt. Ltd., Zoetis Inc., Venky's Ltd., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Merck & Co Inc., C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, and others. These companies and several others hold significant influence in advancing the industry.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Poultry Healthcare Market?

Innovative advanced vaccines are emerging as a significant trend, with companies such as MSD Animal Health launching the INNOVAX-ILT-IBD vaccine in June 2023. This vaccine protects poultry against three critical diseases with just a single dose, marking a significant development in poultry healthcare.

How Is The Global Poultry Healthcare Market Segmented?

To understand the market better, it's crucial to consider its segmentation. The poultry healthcare market covered in this report is segmented by:

1 Product: Vaccines, Parasiticides, Anti Infectives, Medical Feed Additives

2 Test: ELISA, PCR, Molecular Diagnostic test, Laboratory Test

3 Application: Farm, House. Subsegments include live attenuated vaccines, Antibiotic Growth Promoters AGPs, and more.

What Are The Leading Region In The Poultry Healthcare Market?

Regional insights reveal that North America was the leading region in the poultry healthcare market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

