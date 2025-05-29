EV Battery Recycling Market anticipated to surpass US$23.393 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.30%

The EV battery recycling market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.30% from US$11.482 billion in 2025 to US$23.393 billion by 2030.

The EV battery recycling market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.30% from US$11.482 billion in 2025 to US$23.393 billion by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the EV battery recycling market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.30% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$23.393 billion by 2030.The global electric vehicle (EV) market has been rapidly expanding in recent years, with more and more consumers choosing environmentally-friendly transportation options. However, with the rise in EV production comes the issue of battery disposal. In response to this, the EV battery recycling market has emerged as a crucial solution for sustainable and responsible waste management. This market is expected to continue its growth in the coming years, according to recent industry reports.This growth is driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles, as well as government initiatives promoting the adoption of sustainable transportation. Additionally, the rising awareness about the environmental impact of battery disposal has led to a surge in demand for recycling services.One of the key players in the EV battery recycling market, Redwood Materials, recently announced a partnership with Tesla to recycle the company's batteries. This collaboration is a significant step towards achieving a circular economy for EV batteries , where materials are reused and recycled instead of being disposed of in landfills. Redwood Materials' innovative technology allows for the recovery of critical materials such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel, which can then be reused in the production of new batteries.The growth of the EV battery recycling market not only addresses the issue of battery disposal but also contributes to the reduction of carbon emissions. By recycling batteries, the need for mining and production of new materials is reduced, resulting in a more sustainable and eco-friendly process. As the demand for electric vehicles continues to rise, the importance of responsible battery disposal and recycling will only increase. The EV battery recycling market is a crucial component in achieving a greener future, and its growth is a positive sign for the environment and the EV industry as a whole.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ev-battery-recycling-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the EV battery recycling market that have been covered are Umicore, Bosch, ACCUREC-Recycling GmbH, Li-Cycle Corp., Neometals Ltd, Gopher Resource, Terrapure BR Ltd., Ecobat Logistics, among others.The market analytics report segments the EV battery recycling market as follows:• By Battery Typeo Lead-Acid Batteries• Flooded Lead-Acid Batteries• Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) Batterieso Lithium-Based Batteries• Lithium-Ion Batteries• Lithium Polymer Batteries• Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Batteries• Others• By Recycling Processo Pyrometallurgicalo Hydrometallurgicalo Others• Mechanical• Others• By Vehicle Typeo Passenger Vehicleso Commercial Vehicles• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Taiwano Australiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Umicore• Bosch• ACCUREC-Recycling GmbH• Li-Cycle Corp.• Neometals Ltd• Gopher Resource• Terrapure BR Ltd.• Ecobat Logistics• Call2Recycle• Exide TechnologiesReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/electric-vehicle-power-inverter-market • Electric Vehicle Infotainment Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/electric-vehicle-infotainment-market • EV Charging Connectors Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ev-charging-connectors-market • Global EV Battery Cooling Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-ev-battery-cooling-market • Electric Vehicle Tires Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/electric-vehicle-tires-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.