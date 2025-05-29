LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From marathon finish lines to park dance sessions, outdoor events are getting noticeably quieter—everywhere except where they’re supposed to be loud. The shift comes thanks to emerging directional speaker technology that beams sound like a spotlight, keeping music and announcements focused within designated areas while minimizing disturbance to surrounding neighborhoods.The technology is already drawing international attention. In China, a recent pilot program at Jiangbin Park—one of the busiest public spaces in the city of Lishui—showed dramatic improvements. After installing directional audio systems along the dance zones, ambient noise levels in adjacent residential blocks dropped from 90 decibels to just 60 decibels during peak evening hours, according to environmental monitoring data.“Now the dance music is loud and clear for participants, but no longer bothers nearby residents. Both the community and dance groups are satisfied,” said a park administrator overseeing the rollout.Technology behind the silenceThe directional audio systems used in Jiangbin Park were provided by Audfly Technology, whose outdoor speaker arrays rely on proprietary beamforming algorithms to target sound within a narrow 30° field—enough to cover a 40-square-meter zone while reducing audio spillover to near background levels outside that footprint. Unlike traditional speakers that radiate in all directions, these arrays concentrate energy forward, allowing multiple groups to play music simultaneously without interfering with one another.Audfly’s units are based on a weather-resistant, beamforming line-array structure that utilizes patented directional sound algorithms. Sound pressure drops sharply just meters outside the target zone, meeting public noise control regulations even in densely populated environments.Cities look for balanceAcross Europe, several urban festivals have begun experimenting with directional speaker systems, aiming to strike a balance between immersive on-site sound and stricter residential noise limits. One organizer involved in a recent trial at a major spring event in Berlin noted that directional audio “helped maintain clarity within the audience zone while staying well below city-imposed decibel thresholds.”Although the systems are still in early adoption stages, initial feedback from both event-goers and surrounding communities has been positive, with noticeably fewer complaints reported during and after performances.Directional speakers are not new—retailers and museums have used them for years—but outdoor-capable systems are expanding their reach. Analysts say the technology is well-suited for urban environments trying to balance vibrant public events with residents’ quality of life.“This isn’t just about turning the volume down,” noted one European acoustics researcher involved in directional sound studies. “It’s about placing sound exactly where it’s needed—and keeping it from leaking into places where it’s not.”Market signalsAs urban noise regulations become increasingly stringent worldwide, the demand for localized, environmentally conscious audio solutions is on the rise. Industry analysts observe that directional outdoor speaker systems are gaining traction across Europe, North America, and parts of Asia, driven by the need to balance public engagement with residential peace of mind. Directional speaker technology is increasingly viewed as a powerful tool for public space sound control , helping cities accommodate vibrant events without compromising surrounding communities’ acoustic well-being.From city squares and schoolyards to parks like Jiangbin, outdoor directional audio is emerging as a tool for civic compromise—one that enables community activities while preserving acoustic comfort in surrounding areas.“It’s about restoring harmony in shared spaces,” noted one industry consultant. “Sometimes, that means focusing the music precisely where it’s needed—and keeping it from overflowing.”About Audfly TechnologyAudfly is a global leader in innovative audio solutions, specializing in directional sound technology. The company’s flagship Focusound Screentechnology seamlessly integrates sound directly into display screens, delivering immersive audio experiences with enhanced privacy and clarity. Beyond Focusound Screen, Audfly has developed a diverse portfolio of directional sound products designed for a wide range of applications, including museums, retail stores, digital signage, self-service kiosks, office environments, and home entertainment systems. By precisely controlling sound projection, Audfly’s innovations help eliminate audio spillover, reduce noise pollution, and create customized sound zones, making it the go-to solution for businesses and institutions looking to optimize their acoustic environments. With cutting-edge research and continuous advancements, Audfly is redefining how sound is experienced across consumer electronics, commercial spaces, and professional settings worldwide.

