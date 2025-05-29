CoinsPaid, FinchTrade and Finery Markets unlocked real-time FX guarantees on crypto payments

ESTONIA, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finery Markets, a leading provider of non-custodial crypto ECN and SaaS trading solutions, has partnered with long-time collaborator CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid—one of Europe’s largest digital asset payment platforms—to tackle fragmented liquidity and volatility in crypto business payments.Joined by FinchTrade, a Swiss-based OTC liquidity provider, the tri-party team re-engineered the crypto payments architecture to enable instant conversions, better execution costs, and fiat-to-stablecoin transactions with zero downtime. The solution is designed to support the €875 million in monthly volume and nearly 855,000 transactions currently handled by CryptoProcessing.On one side, the payment platform gained access to deep OTC liquidity across 200+ tokens provided by FinchTrade. On the other, Finery Markets delivered the institutional-grade trading layer—featuring aggregated liquidity, 24/7 automated workflows, and built-in circuit breakers for enhanced compliance and risk management.This integrated structure delivered major efficiency gains for end-clients, including:Zero volatility risk for merchantsReal-time FX guarantees on crypto payments24/7 uptime through market volatilityKonstantin Shulga, CEO and co-founder of Finery Markets, stated, “We’ve combined our expertise to redefine what institutional-grade stablecoin payment infrastructure can look like. We delivered immediate value through optimized execution, aggregated crypto liquidity, and robust risk management. More importantly, with our scalable, API-first architecture, CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid now accesses deep liquidity and new markets in real time.”Max Krupyshev, CoinsPaid CEO, added, "Merchants worldwide depend on our solution to power seamless payment transactions, whether that would be fiat or stablecoins. Integration with Finery Markets and FinchTrade has significantly improved our platform's performance, reducing payment processing times to under one second and lowering costs through better execution and tiered fees. We've also accelerated the onboarding of new digital assets, completing integrations within 24 hours."Media enquires:Nicola Boldrini, Growth Leadnicola@finchtrade.comSergey KlinkovManaging director for brand and strategy, Finery Marketssk@finerymarkets.comAbout FinchTradeFinchTrade specializes in digital asset liquidity and investment tools. It offers technology-driven trading, investment, and custodial solutions in the cryptocurrency sector. FinchTrade has also developed MarketGuard, a plug-and-play AML & KYC solution for Web3 companies.About Finery MarketsFinery Markets is a leading technology provider of non-custodial crypto ECN and trading SaaS, specifically designed for institutional clients across more than 35 countries.The company offers the first hybrid, crypto-native ECN technology, enabling trading via an aggregated order book or RFQ. Since its launch in 2019, Finery Markets has expanded its ecosystem, now serving over 150 digital asset clients—including payment providers, brokers, OTC desks, hedge funds, and custodians. Finery Markets enhances capital efficiency, ensures optimal execution, assists in risk management, and simplifies settlement processes. In 2024, Finery Markets was recognized as one of the top 50 rising stars in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 competition.

