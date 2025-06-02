Maury Blackman Releases Provocative Essay on Nuclear Deterrence and Putin’s War

How Nuclear Blackmail Has Paralyzed the West—and Why Iran May Be Next

If Russia gets away with this, we will see more Putins. More wars masked as security operations. More regimes racing to acquire the one thing that ensures the world won’t stop them: the bomb,” — Maury Blackman

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Maury Blackman—technology entrepreneur, investor, and CEO of The Transparency Company—published a searing new essay titled “The Problem with Putin’s War,” exploring the geopolitical paralysis caused by Russia’s nuclear arsenal and the failure of the global order to respond decisively to Moscow’s aggression.In the article, Blackman argues that the West has entered a new era of nuclear coercion, where rogue states use their arsenals not as deterrents, but as shields against consequences for war crimes, invasions, and authoritarian expansion. With clear-eyed realism, he lays out the uncomfortable truth: the West cannot defeat Russia outright without risking nuclear escalation, but failing to push back sets a global precedent that nuclear weapons guarantee impunity.The article underscores how realpolitik now defines the world’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—and why this new strategic environment makes it more urgent than ever to prevent the further spread of nuclear weapons, particularly to Iran. Blackman contends that the outcome of the Ukraine conflict will determine not just the future of Eastern Europe, but the viability of international law, sovereignty, and collective security.Blackman calls for a unified Western response rooted in deterrence, diplomacy, and strength—not idealism alone. He urges immediate steps to halt nuclear proliferation and reinvest in the credibility of red lines before the global order becomes permanently destabilized.“This war may be fought on the streets of Kharkiv and Mariupol, but its outcome will define the 21st century,” he concludes.The full article is now available to read at: https://www.mauryblackman.com/post/the-problem-with-putin-s-war

