OVS, the Italian fashion retail specialist, relies on TGW Logistics

With FlashPick, OVS efficiently manages omni channel order fulfillment: store replenishment, e-commerce orders, and marketplace logistics.

MARCHTRENK, AUSTRIA, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The clothing retail company is the market leader in Italy and brings together the OVS, UPIM, and Stefanel brands under one roof. With around 2,000 stores, it recently achieved a turnover of 1.83 billion USD. TGW Logistics implemented a FlashPick system at the distribution center located southwest of Milan. The final commissioning of the highly automated omnichannel system took place in May 2024, and the system now handles the picking and preparation of approximately 100,000 clothing items per day.

The core objectives of the project were the creation of a single automated storage area for replenishment using TGW’s shuttle system, the reduction of cycle times, and greater flexibility in preparing online orders and replenishing individual sizes for OVS' store network. FlashPick was also chosen for its flexibility in handling order picking across various profiles and sizes – from a single size of a specific item for an e-commerce customer to kits containing the full-size range of an item for a store.

THE OMNI CHANNEL SYSTEM AT OVS

The heart of the OVS distribution center in Pontenure is TGW’s FlashPick, the intelligent goods-to-person picking solution. The system includes a six-aisle shuttle warehouse and ergonomic PickCenter workstations. The various functional areas of the facility are connected by the energy-efficient KingDrive conveyor system, and in the packing phase, shipments are automatically processed by carton erectors and closing machines. Additionally, TGW Logistics implemented a Material Flow Control (MFC) system to manage the flow of load carriers, the Warehouse Control System (WCS), and oversaw the integration with the customer’s WMS.

"We are very pleased to have convinced OVS of the capabilities and flexibility of our solution," says Matteo Righini, Managing Director of TGW Italy. "Thanks to the FlashPick system, the company is now optimally organized to meet the demands of omni channel retail and can efficiently align store deliveries with online commerce."

