UrbanLogiq Launches Global Model and Strategic Alliance Program to Understand Community Behaviour at Scale

UrbanLogiq’s Global Model & Alliance Program bring AI to public sector decisions, tackling the world’s most pressing challenges at scale.

Governments need tools that reflect the complexity of the communities they serve. This model was purpose-built for that, informed by public-sector priorities, & strengthened through collaboration” — Mark Masongsong, CEO, Co-Founder, UrbanLogiq

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Governments worldwide face mounting challenges—from housing shortages to climate risk to aging critical infrastructure. At Web Summit, UrbanLogiq launched a major step forward in how governments can respond: the Global Foundation Model and a new Strategic Alliance Program, designed to bring AI to the core of public sector decision-making.The Global Foundation Model helps governments understand how communities behave and change over time. It creates a unified digital view of the natural and built environment—mapping how features like land, roads, and infrastructure relate to one another. By combining government and private sector data, and applying machine learning informed by subject matter experts, the model uncovers patterns and helps forecast future needs.To strengthen and scale the model, UrbanLogiq also launched a Strategic Alliance Program where governments and global organizations are invited to contribute data, share expertise, and collaborate on new tools built on the model. In return, partners gain access to UrbanLogiq’s platform insights, co-development opportunities, and data products that support their own missions.“Governments need tools that reflect the complexity of the communities they serve. This model was purpose-built for that—grounded in public data, informed by public-sector priorities, and strengthened through collaboration with global organizations that bring valuable expertise and perspective. It’s a collective effort to build stronger, safer, more sustainable communities.”— Mark Masongsong, CEO of UrbanLogiqThe model creates a continuous feedback loop: as alliance partners contribute data, the insights become stronger. Governments benefit from more accurate forecasts and scenario planning. Alliance partners gain deeper community insights to better serve their clients.UrbanLogiq’s goal is simple: help governments make better decisions with better data. The Global Foundation Model is the infrastructure that makes that possible—at scale.Already, global organizations have joined our Strategic Alliance Program.We are excited to announce that we have partnered with WSP Global Inc. , who will be contributing their global expertise and knowledge to help shape early applications of the model in service of both our clients and theirs. Joint solution and product announcements to follow in the coming months.“By combining our decades of experience working across municipal and regional land and transport planning with UrbanLogiq’s data analytics and modeling solutions, we are positioned to offer our joint clients even more ways to harness the power of data and AI to continue driving value-focused innovation.”— Chadi Habib, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Business Solutions at WSPWe are also thrilled to welcome Cubic ITS to our Strategic Alliance—combining their transportation solutions expertise with UrbanLogiq’s AI-powered platform to help governments make faster, smarter decisions for safer, more connected communities. Product developments from this collaboration will be announced soon.“At Cubic, we’re committed to shaping the future of mobility through innovation and collaboration. The strategic alliance with UrbanLogiq is a powerful step toward delivering integrated, data-driven solutions that help transportation agencies build more efficient and resilient systems.”— Geoff Scalf, ITS Senior Product Director at Cubic Transportation SystemsTo learn more visit https://urbanlogiq.com/global-foundation-model/ About UrbanLogiq: UrbanLogiq is committed to transforming how governments leverage data by breaking down silos to empower smarter, data-driven decision-making. UrbanLogiq’s AI-powered analytics platform seamlessly integrates diverse data sources across departments and domains, providing public officials with a comprehensive, unified view of their urban environments. With a focus on data security, UrbanLogiq ensures sensitive information remains protected while delivering actionable insights and advanced AI solutions. UrbanLogiq’s mission is to equip governments with the tools to make faster, cheaper, and more accurate decisions to drive meaningful impact and build stronger, safer, more sustainable communities.

UrbanLogiq Launches Global Foundation Model

