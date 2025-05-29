An Evening Showcasing Rhode Island’s Leading HealthTech Voices, Startups, and Investment Opportunities

Designed to promote connections, increase visibility for local startups, highlight area's unique collaborative energy

NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovate Newport and the New England Medical Innovation Center ( NEMIC ) are thrilled to announce the next event in the Innovate Newport Industry Spotlight Series, focusing on HealthTech Innovation, taking place Thursday, May 29, 2025, from 4:30–7:00 PM at Innovate Newport.This dynamic evening brings together Rhode Island’s HealthTech leaders, investors, innovators, and community stakeholders to explore the breakthroughs, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of healthcare innovation in the Ocean State.“HealthTech is one of Rhode Island’s most promising industrial sectors,” said Maey Petrie, NEMIC’s Executive Director. “This event is designed to promote connections, increase visibility for local startups, and highlight the unique collaborative energy that’s driving growth here.”Event Highlights Include:State of the Industry & Panel Presentation featuring:Mark Turco, President & CEO, Rhode Island Life Science HubTravis Hughes, MD, PhD, MPH, Investor at Digitalis VenturesMelissa Bowley, CEO & Founder, Flourish CareLydia Shin, Founding Partner, NEMICModerated by Aidan Petrie, Founding Partner, NEMICStartup Pitches from emerging companies:Flourish CareKinesiaKolt InnovationsStartup Exhibit & Networking: Mingle with founders and explore innovative health technologies being developed right here in Rhode Island.Why Attend?The HealthTech Industry Spotlight is more than a showcase—it's a catalyst. Whether you're an investor looking for your next opportunity, a startup seeking visibility and resources, or a community member passionate about healthcare innovation, this event offers a front-row seat to Rhode Island’s growing role as a regional hub for medical and digital health technologies.“Our goal is to shine a light on the strength of our local HealthTech ecosystem,” said Mollie Williams, Director of Innovation & Entrepreneurship at Innovate Newport. “We’re proud to host this gathering of leaders and innovators who are improving health outcomes and driving economic growth across the state.”This free event is open to the public with registration encouraged. For more information and to RSVP, visit

