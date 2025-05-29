Ory Acquires BoxyHQ to Help Enterprises Modernize Identity Management, Unshackle from Monolithic, Identity Providers

Rapidly Deployed Enterprise SSO Now Offers Scale, Compliance, Resilience and Control that Legacy IAM Providers Lack

BoxyHQ and Ory are a departure from the black-box, monolithic, one-size fits all solutions offered by legacy providers.” — Jeff Kukowski, CEO, Ory Corp.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ory Corp., the modern choice for Identity and Access Management (IAM) announced today that it has acquired BoxyHQ, which makes it safe and easy for companies to securely connect their apps to organizations. Enterprises can now greatly simplify their SSO processes without disruption because BoxyHQ manages the leading open-source library purpose-built for multi-tenant SaaS SSO. BoxyHQ's integration with Ory enables a path from established standards to modern standards in addition to more complete and modern capabilities.The London and India-based BoxyHQ team will join Ory, and BoxyHQ co-founder and CEO will become Ory's Head of Enterprise Integrations."The BoxyHQ acquisition provides Ory customers with additional capability for business-to-business and business-to-business-to-consumer integrations, and gives BoxyHQ customers a complete IAM capability for customer IAM (CIAM) as well as workforce integrations at scale," said Jeff Kukowski, CEO of Ory Corp. “BoxyHQ fits perfectly into Ory’s modern framework because it has its roots in enabling open source innovation and transparency in addition to being composable, which means companies can use the components they need as open source software, a fully integrated managed service, or self-managed solution. BoxyHQ and Ory are a departure from the black-box, monolithic, one-size fits all solutions offered by legacy providers. Customers of Okta, PING Identity and WorkOS will find immediate value in Ory's self-service onboarding that eliminates administrative friction.”"Becoming part of Ory will accelerate our ability to modernize B2B connections through the easiest and most seamless path to automated and self-service identity management," said Deepak Prabhakara, co-founder of BoxyHQ. "This is critical for customers that still use legacy IAM but require more modern, automated, and simple enterprise customer experiences.”Enterprises now have a bridge from SAML Identity Providers (IdPs) to SaaS applications, and the ability to migrate to OpenID Connect (OIDC) without the need to re-architect. BoxyHQ adds to the ease of management of organizations and user groups. It provides simple onboarding, guided self-service set-up, and enterprise-ready Single Sign On (SSO), with out-of-the box Directory Sync. BoxyHQ solutions and open source projects will be rebranded as 'Polis' which means “collective,” denoting the power of connecting organizations together for greater result.Ory's Polis supports a frictionless self-service ability for B2B and B2BC partners to onboard themselves by creating new connections and go even further with defining database attributes that further enable additional capabilities on their own. This allows for the evolution of a manual and error-prone process to a simple automated, API-driven workflow without any of the usual administration overhead.Ory plans to continue maintaining BoxyHQ's Jackson project (now Ory Polis) which is a lightweight, open-source toolkit that helps developers quickly add enterprise SSO capabilities to their SaaS apps.For more information, visit Ory, and learn more about Ory Polis.# # #About Ory CorpWith tens of thousands of active projects, and trillions of identities managed across its open-source and managed environments, Ory is on a mission to redefine what it means to secure digital identities (Customers, Employees, Partners, machines and AI agents). Our IAM/CIAM solutions are designed to empower businesses with the tools they need to protect their users, services and things, and maintain compliance. Ory provides a modern and modular approach to IAM programs that provides unmatched scale, UX and deployment flexibility. From free, open source to self-managed and supported enterprise licenses to a fully managed and compliant global service,

