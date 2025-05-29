CRPK and Fuelarts publish the Polish Creative Tech Startups Report 2025

Poland’s Creative Tech sector is booming, with 400+ startups and $201M raised — positioning the country as a rising innovation hub in Europe.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative Tech is bridging worlds that once seemed impossible to connect. Art, culture, and technology are no longer separate domains - they're becoming the foundation of some of today’s most innovative and successful businesses. According to the latest report by CRPK and Fuelarts , Poland is already home to over 400 companies operating in the Creative Tech space, with total investments in the sector reaching $201 million. Notably, nearly 37% of that funding has come in just the past five years. While the cultural and creative industries currently contribute 2% to Poland’s GDP - below the EU average of 4.4% - the country’s rapid growth, strong tech backbone, and export-driven mindset suggest that Poland is well on its way to becoming a creative powerhouse in Europe.The Centre for the Development of Creative Industries (CRPK), founded in 2022 by the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, teamed up with Fuelarts, a global organization focused on the Creative Tech sector, to take a comprehensive look at the state of Poland’s creative industry. The report pays special attention to startups, which are now the main engine powering the industry’s growth.- “Startups play a crucial role in this sector, combining innovation with a dynamic, hands-on approach to both technology and culture. Without a doubt, they bring fresh perspectives to the global Creative Tech market. Many are building tools and platforms that are transforming how we create, distribute, and experience cultural content. These solutions are being developed right here in Poland, and as our report shows, we have a real opportunity to become one of the European leaders in this space,”- says Aleksandra Szymańska, Director of CRPK.Foreign investment in Polish innovationPoland’s creative sector, while still below the EU average in terms of direct GDP contribution, is proving it can successfully compete on the international stage. According to the Polish Creative Startups Report 2025, between 2020 and 2024, a total of $74 million was invested in Polish creative startups - accounting for 36.8% of all sector investments during that period. In 2024 alone, investment reached $5.7 million, with 76.5% of the capital going to startups that had already raised previous rounds. Notably, nearly two-thirds of this funding came from foreign investors. - „In recent years, Poland has become a vibrant hub for innovation in the Creative Tech space. With a new generation of talented entrepreneurs and strong backing from institutions like CRPK and PARP , international investor interest is steadily rising. More and more venture funds and business angels are seeing the country’s unique potential for growth. At the same time, growing investment in more mature startups shows that these companies are increasingly scalable. Together, it all points to a strong foundation for continued growth and global success." - says Denis Belkevich, General Partner at Fuelarts.The creative industry is winning - and gaming leads the chargePoland’s Creative Tech sector is rapidly adapting to market trends, blending technology and creativity with impressive results. One of the strongest and most internationally recognized segments of the country’s cultural and creative industries is video games. Leading the charge is CD Projekt, the studio behind global hits like The Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077, which has become one of the most renowned names in the gaming world. Another global player is Techland, the Polish developer of the critically acclaimed Dying Light. According to the report, the video game market in Poland is valued at around €900 million and is growing at a steady pace of 15% annually. Similar momentum can be seen in areas like design and audiovisual production, where cutting-edge technologies such as virtual production are transforming how content is created. - „It’s exciting to see Poland’s Creative Tech scene growing so dynamically, creating real opportunities at the intersection of culture and technology. At Dream-n-Vision, we witness firsthand how bold ideas—when supported by the right investments and strategic partnerships—can evolve into scalable products and services. It’s this powerful blend of creativity and innovation that’s fueling the sector’s momentum.” - says Agnieszka Cichocka, CEO of Dream-n-Vision.Talent - a scarce resourceDespite the rapid growth of Poland’s Creative Tech sector, the industry still faces significant challenges. According to the CRPK and Fuelarts report, 50% of startups point to rising labor costs as their top operational concern. Another 18% struggle with a shortage of qualified talent, often losing out to larger companies that can offer higher salaries and greater job stability. Public and private funding, while becoming more available, still falls short of meeting the needs of emerging businesses. In fact, 65% of startups report difficulties accessing early-stage capital - especially outside major urban centers, where infrastructure remains underdeveloped. This is one reason why the main creative industry hubs remain concentrated in Warsaw (46.1%), Kraków, and Wrocław, where access to skilled professionals and potential investors is strongest. While many Polish startups are finding success locally, they often lack the experience and networks needed to scale internationally. Although 46% of companies express ambitions to expand abroad, most will require additional support to make that leap. - „At CRPK, we do our best to provide that support, though the needs far exceed the resources we currently have. Our goal is to foster an environment that encourages innovation, supports talent, and improves access to funding. I firmly believe that if Poland wants to strengthen its position in Europe, closer collaboration between the public and private sectors is essential.” - says Aleksandra Szymańska.The future of Creative Tech in PolandThe CRPK and Fuelarts report goes beyond mapping the current landscape - it offers a clear direction for entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers alike. With its creative spirit and technological strengths, Poland has the chance to become a true engine of innovation in the region. Achieving that vision will require collaboration across sectors, bold investment decisions, and a long-term commitment to building an ecosystem that helps homegrown startups scale globally.The Polish Creative Tech Startups Report 2025 is available for free at: www.fuelarts.com/polandreport

