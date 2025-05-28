PVH USA to Safe Harbor 5GW of Tracker Product if U.S. Senate Passes House Budget Bill Targeting Clean Energy Incentives

PV Hardware logo

Facing potential rollbacks to Inflation Reduction Act credits, solar developers urged to act swiftly to help projects qualify under existing tax credit rules

Time is of the essence ... We are committed to supporting our partners during this period of policy transition by enabling them to take immediate steps to safeguard their projects’ economics.” — Rodolfo Bitar, VP of Business Development for PVH USA

HOUSTON , TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PV Hardware USA (PVH USA), a global leader in solar tracking and foundation solutions, announced today it has the capacity to immediately Safe Harbor 5GW of tracker product, offering solar developers a critical opportunity to preserve eligibility for current clean energy tax credits amid legislative uncertainty.

This announcement comes on the heels of a budget reconciliation bill recently passed by the U.S. House of Representatives that proposes substantial reductions to clean energy tax incentives established under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). While it has yet to pass the U.S. Senate, the legislation in its current form poses significant implications for the solar industry. PVH is encouraging developers to prepare accordingly.

“Time is of the essence,” said Rodolfo Bitar, VP of Business Development for PVH USA. “We are committed to supporting our partners during this period of policy transition by enabling them to take immediate steps to safeguard their projects’ economics.”

Under current Internal Revenue Service regulations, projects can maintain eligibility for tax credits by demonstrating that at least 5% of the project’s total capital expenditures (CAPEX) have been incurred before any new legislative changes take effect. By procuring tracker products now, developers can lock in the current, more favorable incentive structure. PVH USA’s readiness to support up to 5GW of Safe Harbor product can help developers meet these CAPEX thresholds quickly, mitigating risk and preserving the long-term viability of their projects.

“PVH’s scalable manufacturing and proven tracker technology position us to act decisively and reliably,” Bitar said. “We are encouraging developers to reach out now to explore Safe Harbor opportunities before the window of opportunity closes.”

Passed in 2022, the IRA was the country’s largest ever investment in clean energy, allocating billions of dollars in tax credits to encourage investments in renewable generation, home energy efficiency and the purchase of electric vehicles. To date, the IRA is cited with helping to generate 330,000 new clean energy jobs and more than $70 billion in private investment in the American economy. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, U.S. solar industry employment is expected to double by 2033 and total U.S. solar capacity is projected to double to 440 GW by 2029.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Heidi Bethel at 775-338-8420 or heidi@themaverickpr.com.

About PV Hardware: PV Hardware (PVH) is a solar tracker manufacturer and provider of innovative solar tracking solutions for the global solar energy market, including solar trackers, fixed structures and SCADA systems. Each product designed by PVH can be easily installed on any type of terrain, withstands different weather conditions, and is prepared to withstand high winds, supporting any type of module, including thin-film and bifacial. Founded in 2011, PVH has supplied more than 29GW to photovoltaic plants operating in various countries around the world. It is currently the world’s third-largest supplier of solar trackers and structures and has the expertise to properly manage solar tracking installations of any capacity, anywhere. For more information, visit PVHardware.com.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.