PVH USA Doubles Safe Harbor Capacity to10GW of Product, Leveraging Existing Domestic Stock and Manufacturing Capacity

Solar developers are urged to act quickly pending Senate approval of House budget bill and potential Inflation Reduction Act tax credit rollbacks

Developers need to be prepared to act quickly. We are ready should this bill become law to provide whatever support our partners need to meet all requirements and take advantage of this capacity.” — Rodolfo Bitar, VP of Business Development

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PV Hardware USA (PVH USA), a global leader in solar tracking and foundation solutions, announced today it has expanded capacity to immediately Safe Harbor 10GW of tracker product, doubling its previously announced capacity of 5GW by leveraging not only its existing U.S. stock but also its domestic manufacturing capabilities. This will enable solar developers to have a critical opportunity to preserve eligibility for current clean energy tax credits amid legislative uncertainty.

The announcement follows passage in the U.S. House of Representatives of a budget‑reconciliation bill that would substantially scale back clean‑energy incentives established under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). While the measure still awaits Senate consideration, developers face a narrowing window to protect project economics.

“Developers need to be prepared to act quickly,” said Rodolfo Bitar, VP of Business Development at PVH USA. “We are ready should this bill become law to provide whatever support our partners need in order to meet all requirements and take advantage of this capacity.”



5 % CAPEX Safe Harbor — act now

Under current Internal Revenue Service guidelines, projects can maintain eligibility for today’s higher tax‑credit values by demonstrating that at least 5% of total capital expenditures (CAPEX) have been incurred before any new legislation takes effect. Procuring key tracker components now can be a strategic step in preserving incentives and minimizing risk. PVH USA’s readiness to Safe Harbor up to 10 GW of product via in‑country stock on hand and flexible manufacturing lines enables developers to meet the 5 % threshold quickly and decisively.



Expanding U.S. manufacturing footprint

PVH continues to expand its U.S. presence and increase self‑manufacturing operations, demonstrating a deep commitment to domestic manufacturing and long‑term support for utility‑scale developers. The company’s planned additional 5 GW manufacturing expansion on top of existing capacity will further strengthen U.S. supply resilience and allow PVH to respond swiftly to evolving market needs and policy changes.

“We are able to act decisively precisely because of our long-term strategy of investing in U.S. capacity and domestic manufacturing,” Bitar said. “Because of this, we are able to provide immediate help to developers in light of potentially impactful legislation.”

IRA impact by the numbers

Enacted in 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act represents the nation’s most significant investment in clean energy, allocating billions in tax incentives for renewable generation, home‑energy efficiency, and electric‑vehicle adoption. The IRA is credited with creating more than 330,000 clean‑energy jobs and unlocking over $70 billion in private investment. The Solar Energy Industries Association projects that U.S. solar employment will double by 2033 and that installed solar capacity will reach 440 GW by 2029.

About PV Hardware: PV Hardware (PVH) is a solar tracker manufacturer and provider of innovative solar tracking solutions for the global solar energy market, including solar trackers, fixed structures and SCADA systems. Each product designed by PVH can be easily installed on any type of terrain, withstands different weather conditions, and is prepared to withstand high winds, supporting any type of module, including thin-film and bifacial. Founded in 2011, PVH has supplied more than 29GW to photovoltaic plants operating in various countries around the world. It is currently the world’s third-largest supplier of solar trackers and structures and has the expertise to properly manage solar tracking installations of any capacity, anywhere. For more information, visit PVHardware.com.

