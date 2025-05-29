GigSafe Agrees to Restrict Certain Access By Its Employees and Contractors to Openforce Platform Amid Lawsuit

In development in Openforce case vs. GigSafe and its CEO, GigSafe will instruct employees and contractors to refrain from certain access to Openforce platform.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As previously announced, Openforce , the leading provider of compliance software, technology tools, and insurance solutions for independent contractor vendor workforce management, filed a lawsuit on May 14, 2025 in Arizona federal district court against Para, Inc. (d/b/a GigSafe) and its CEO, David Pickerell. In its Complaint, which is available at this link , Openforce alleges that GigSafe and Mr. Pickerell engaged in a pattern of wrongdoing directed at misappropriating Openforce’s trade secrets and unfairly competing to steal customers. Openforce’s Complaint alleges that GigSafe and Mr. Pickerell did so by, among other things, accessing its systems, enrolling or onboarding (or attempting to enroll or onboard) Openforce programs through Openforce customer portals or with Openforce customer activation codes, and accessing Openforce Client Admin portals.After Openforce filed its lawsuit, it entered into a stipulation with GigSafe and Mr. Pickerell on May 23, 2025. The stipulation, which is available at the same link above ( https://oforce.com/legal-complaint ) provides, among other things, that GigSafe and Mr. Pickerell will e-mail the following instruction to all GigSafe employees and contractors: “As you know, Openforce has sued Gigsafe for allegedly, among other things, accessing its system. You are instructed to refrain from enrolling or onboarding (or attempting to enroll or onboard) Openforce programs through Openforce customer portals or with Openforce customer activation codes, and from accessing Openforce Client Admin portals. If you have previously enrolled or onboarded in Openforce programs, through Openforce customer portals, or with Openforce customer activation codes, or have previously accessed Openforce Client Admin portals, you are instructed to refrain from accessing the Openforce accounts you used.”Openforce is represented by David S. Almeling, Patrick V. Plassio, and Christopher B. Phillips of O’Melveny & Myers LLP and Cameron A. Fine and Madeline A. Cordray of DLA Piper LLP (US). The case has been filed in the District of Arizona, Case Number 2:25-cv-01645-DWL.About OpenforceOpenforceis the leading compliance and workforce management software and payments processing platform for managing the commercial relationships between contracting companies, vendors who provide workforce labor, and independent contractors (ICs). Its cloud- based software is a vital tool that empowers contracting companies to operate with confidence by addressing compliance risks and lowering operational costs through AI-powered onboarding, insurance enablement, contracting, and settlement processing (including vendor invoicing and deduction management) technology. In addition, Openforce provides customized insurance solutions tailored to ICs and critical business tools that ICs need to manage their small businesses and increase their profits. Openforce also serves the Insurtech market with its innovative insurance policy administration software solution tailored to IC insureds that minimizes carrier losses and increases profits for insurers, brokers, and agents. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners . Learn more at www.oforce.com

