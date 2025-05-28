‘Baxter Learns to Save’ Becomes a Bestseller and Sparks Interest in Animated Series

Baxter Learns to Save

Baxter Learns to Save garners Mom’s Choice Award and draws comparisons to Sesame Street as talks of a TV series begin.

Baxter isn’t just a bunny—he’s a movement. Just like Sesame Street taught us letters, Baxter is here to teach kids confidence, responsibility, and how to make smart money choices.” — – Italia Tornabene

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National bestselling author and entrepreneur Italia Tornabene is breaking new ground in children’s education with her award-winning book Baxter Learns to Save . After receiving the prestigious Mom’s Choice Award, the book is now being developed into a television series that aims to do for financial literacy what Sesame Street did for early childhood development.Baxter Learns to Save follows the charming journey of Baxter Bunny and his woodland friends as they discover the power of saving, investing, and making smart money decisions. Designed for children ages 5–12, the story introduces complex concepts like diversification, budgeting, and goal-setting in an engaging, age-appropriate way—making it both educational and fun.“The moment I created Baxter, I knew he would grow into more than just a character,” says Italia Tornabene. “He’s here to change the way kids understand money. Just like Sesame Street taught us letters and empathy, Baxter teaches our children independence, responsibility, and smart decision-making.”The book’s immediate success on Amazon and positive feedback from parents, educators, and financial literacy advocates has sparked interest from production companies and educational media outlets. A television adaptation is now in early development, with Tornabene’s team pitching to networks and streaming platforms with a bold vision: to create the next Sesame Street for financial empowerment.With animated characters, songs, interactive storytelling, and curriculum-aligned learning outcomes, the Baxter series aims to become a staple in homes and classrooms alike. Each episode will be rooted in Tornabene’s core mission: to empower the next generation through accessible, foundational knowledge—starting with money.About the Author:Italia Tornabene is a bestselling and award-winning author, public speaker, and serial entrepreneur. Her dynamic journey from hardship to empowerment has inspired thousands. Through her books, businesses, and nonprofit EmpowerHer Journey, she continues to uplift others, especially women and children, to build lives of freedom, purpose, and abundance.

