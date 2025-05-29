Health Professional Student Association Earns 2025 Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency

Health Professional Student Association - Help build the next generation of healthcare professionals

Candid Seals of Transparency are awarded based on the amount and quality of information a nonprofit shares with the public via its Candid profile.

Our Candid profile is more than just a badge—it’s a window into the real-world impact of our work and a tool to build lasting relationships with those who believe in our mission.” — Laura Turner, Executive Director, HPSA

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Professional Student Association (HPSA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering future healthcare leaders, is proud to announce that it has earned the prestigious 2025 Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency—the highest level of recognition awarded by Candid, a trusted resource that evaluates nonprofit organizations.This achievement demonstrates HPSA’s ongoing commitment to accountability, financial integrity, and measurable impact. The Platinum Seal provides current and prospective donors, partners, and community members with full, in-depth insight into our mission, programs, and outcomes.“We are honored to again receive the Platinum Seal from Candid. It affirms our dedication to transparency and reinforces the trust our supporters place in us,” said Laura Turner, Executive Director of HPSA. “Our Candid profile is more than just a badge—it’s a window into the real-world impact of our work and a tool to build lasting relationships with those who believe in our mission.”To explore our profile and learn more about how your support drives our work, visit:By maintaining an up-to-date and detailed profile, HPSA ensures that donors and grantmakers can make informed decisions, while also encouraging a culture of openness and trust within the nonprofit sector.About Candid Seals of TransparencyCandid Seals of Transparency are awarded based on the amount and quality of information a nonprofit shares with the public via its Candid profile. The seals—Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum—indicate increasing levels of transparency. The Platinum Seal is reserved for organizations that share extensive data, including qualitative and quantitative insights into their goals, strategies, capabilities, and progress.About the Health Professional Student Association (HPSA)Since 1983, the Health Professional Student Association (HPSA) has been on a mission: closing healthcare gaps by empowering the next generation of medical professionals. This 501(c)3 nonprofit doesn't just support prehealth and health professional students—we champion those from underserved communities who are determined to bring quality healthcare back home.Through free resources like the Student Doctor Network forums, Medical Specialty Selector, and Advice On Call service, HPSA transforms ambitious students into the healthcare heroes their communities desperately need.

