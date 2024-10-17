UniApplyNow Joins ILAC Education Group in Canada

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ILAC Education Group is excited to announce the acquisition of UniApplyNow, a leading higher education admission and recruiting platform based in Miami, Florida.

UniApplyNow has a network of over 200 top colleges and universities across the United States and features more than 15,000 graduate and undergraduate programs. Its intuitive and interactive admissions platform is supported by a personalized and experienced team focused on student success.

“Bringing together UniApplyNow with ILAC’s network of over 100 Canadian colleges and universities will create a powerful customer focused North American higher education platform,” says John DeFranco, CEO of ILAC Education Group.

The UniApplyNow digital platform helps international students and recruitment partners search, find and apply to the best-match programs from beginning to end. Unlike other digital platforms, students have access to expert university counsellors who review their academic background, understand their goals and answer their questions.

“By joining the ILAC family, UniApplyNow will be able to utilize its extensive sales and marketing reach, better connecting us with new and existing recruitment partners around the world,” says Jenny Nieveen, President of UniApplyNow. “Utilizing ILAC KISS’s innovative online ESL platform will ensure students have the academic English skills required to succeed in their chosen program.”

Created in 2022, the UniApplyNow platform simplifies the study abroad search, application and acceptance process by connecting international students, agents and academic institutions all in one place.

“UniApplyNow is a powerful digital platform that is supported by human interaction,” says DeFranco. “We are excited to have UniApplyNow join our team and have Jenny continue to lead UniApplyNow as its president,” says DeFranco.

