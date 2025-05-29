Semarchy accelerates global customer momentum with new wins and more than 50 expansion deals

New customers including DEFRA, Sun World International, and Siedlungswerk GmbH join nearly 50 enterprises expanding their deployments with Semarchy.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Semarchy , a leader in master data management (MDM), data intelligence and data integration, continues to build on strong market momentum with a wave of new client wins and repeat investment from nearly 50 existing customers across all markets.Over the past few quarters, organizations including Siedlungswerk GmbH, Sun World International, and the UK’s Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) selected the Semarchy Data Platform to simplify and accelerate their data transformation efforts. At the same time, existing customers like Pernod Ricard, Elis, Ramsay Santé, and La Redoute, grew their deployments, extending Semarchy’s platform into more domains across their business and driving greater impact from trusted data.“Organizations today face mounting complexity when it comes to managing, trusting, and using data,” said Ben Werth, Chief Executive Officer at Semarchy. “That’s why they’re turning to Semarchy; not only for our unified platform and intuitive user experience, but also for the strong business outcomes and the partnership-first approach we bring. This customer momentum is proof that we are scaling with our customers, and truly helping them unlock the value of their data.”New customers choose Semarchy to deliver strategic value- Siedlungswerk GmbH, a leading real estate development firm in Germany, selected Semarchy MDM to manage core real estate and business partner data.- Global fruit and produce innovator Sun World International chose Semarchy to centralize high-priority datasets and improve data-driven decision-making capabilities.- DEFRA, the UK government department responsible for environmental sustainability and rural development, deployed Semarchy to improve transparency and accountability in its long-term data strategy, aligning with broader environmental, social and governance (ESG), diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), and corporate social responsibility (CSR) goals.Existing customers expand deployments, validate platform valueIn addition to new wins, nearly 50 customers expanded their deployments, reflecting their confidence in the platform to meet current and future needs, while consistently delivering value.French retail giant La Redoute, global beverage leader Pernod Ricard, and were among those that expanded their Semarchy Data Platform implementations, rolling it out to new teams and domains.“We are clearly seeing demand for data products, AI-ready data, and data mesh capabilities continuing to grow within organizations. As customers successfully adopt Semarchy solutions and quickly realize the value our solutions offer, the interest across additional departments and initiatives accelerates. ,” said Craig Gravina, Chief Technology Officer at Semarchy. “Our growing base of expansion customers is a direct reflection of how effective our platform is; and how we continue to evolve it to meet real-world business needs.”The Semarchy Data Platform unifies MDM, Data Intelligence and Data Integration into one modular, user-friendly platform. Available on all major cloud marketplaces, including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Snowflake, the platform helps organizations turn data complexity into clarity and confidently scale their business with high-quality, governed data.From global retailers to leading public sector institutions, Semarchy customers span industries including government, manufacturing, consumer packaged goods (CPG), healthcare, financial services, and technology.With a customer-first mindset and proven global success, Semarchy continues to set a new standard for agile, scalable, and trusted enterprise data management.For more information, visit www.semarchy.com ENDSAbout SemarchySemarchy is a recognized leader in providing master data management, intelligence and integration solutions with the Semarchy Data Platform. Semarchy helps global enterprises transform their most valuable asset — data — into usable insights for smarter decisions, faster growth, and tangible outcomes. With a unified data platform and proven customer results, we make trusting, moving, and using data simple.Semarchy is available as an on-prem solution and is natively available on popular cloud marketplaces such as Snowflake, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Semarchy is also managed as a service and supported by a rich ecosystem of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and professional service partners. Semarchy is based in Phoenix, USA, with offices in London, UK, Lyon, France, and New Delhi, India. For more information, visit www.semarchy.com

