Elite Roof and Solar Earns 2025 GAF Master Elite® 3-Star President's Club Award for Third Consecutive Year

Elite Roof and Solar - 2025 GAF President's Club Award

Davidson roofing company wins prestigious award for the second year in a row.

We’re proud of our team’s dedication and honored to be among the very few recognized as the ‘best- of- the- best’ by GAF yet again.” — Mick Koster, President of Elite Roof and Solar

DAVIDSON, NC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Roof and Solar , a trusted leader in roofing and solar services across the Carolinas, announced today that it has been recognized with the prestigious 2025 3-Star President’s Club Awards—marking its third consecutive year receiving the highest honor within the GAF Master EliteContractor Program.This exclusive distinction places Elite Roof and Solar among the top roofing contractors in the nation, and one of only four in North Carolina to receive this prestigious award. 3 Star Award winners must have met GAF’s highest standards for seven consecutive years in order to even be considered eligible. GAF Master ElitePresident's Club Award winners are selected from an elite group of roofing contractors that must first demonstrate proper licensing (in states that require it), maintain insurance, a proven reputation, and a commitment to ongoing professional training. In addition, qualifying contractors must also have met the criteria to earn the designation of a GAF Master Eliteresidential contractor.As an exclusive benefit to GAF President’s Club members, Elite Roof and Solar is also proud to offer the President’s Club Warranty—a market-leading 40-year warranty on workmanship that provides unmatched peace of mind and protection for homeowners.In addition to its success in Davidson, Elite Roof and Solar’s second location in Hickory, NC, has earned a GAF President’s Club – 1 Star Award. This recognition highlights the dedication, skill, and consistent performance of the Hickory roofing team, underscoring the company’s commitment to excellence across all its service areas.Further solidifying its position as a thought leader in the roofing industry, Elite Roof and Solar was also invited to participate in the GAF 3 Star Advisor Panel—a select group of top contractors who provide insight and feedback to help shape GAF’s contractor programs and initiatives.The GAF President’s Club Award is reserved for only the best-of-the-best, top-performing Master Elite contractors. “The GAF Master ElitePresident's Club Award is given to contractors each year who have distinguished themselves through their commitment to providing high quality of work and exemplary level of service to customers,” says Bobby Fischer, Vice President of Partner Programs at GAF. “Less than two percent of roofing contractors nationwide qualify for this award and it is a testament to the high standards they keep and dedication to their employees, customers, and community.”“This recognition reflects the heart of our company, treating customers like our next-door neighbors and delivering durable, best-in-class roofing solutions with unmatched professionalism and workmanship,” said Mick Koster, President of Elite Roof and Solar. “We’re proud of our team’s dedication and honored to be among the very few recognized as the ‘best- of- the- best’ by GAF yet again.”About Elite Roof & SolarThe Elite Roof & Solar team is driven by a singular purpose – to put a smile on our neighbors’ faces by protecting their families and homes with a safe, beautiful, and innovative roof over their heads. We are the premier roof and solar company in the Carolinas driven to provide superior workmanship, innovative products, award-winning service, and an easy customer buying experience for both residential and commercial customers. We are a veteran owned and operated company with over 5,000+ customers having trusted us for their roofing needs since 2012. For more information, visit www.eliteroofandsolar.com www.instagram.com/elite_roof_and_solar/ , , www.linkedin.com/company/elite-roofing-solar About GAFGAF, a Standard Industries company, is the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. For more than 135 years, GAF has been trusted to protect what matters most for families, communities and business owners with its innovative solutions and focus on customer service. GAF's leadership extends to its commitment to making a positive impact on its communities, industry, and planet. Learn more at www.GAF.com

