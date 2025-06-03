FLUIDMASTER ANNOUNCES A NEW REVOLUTIONARY SUPER FLAPPER

FLUIDMASTER

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fluidmaster proudly announces the recent launch of the new universal Super Flapper ™, a groundbreaking innovation designed to simplify toilet repairs by taking the guesswork out of which size flapper you have in your toilet. The universal Super Flapper™ is the first of its kind to replace either 2-inch or 3-inch flappers with one product.“We took great care in designing the entire purchase and installation experience into the product to help consumers with their home toilet repair” said Corinne AndersonSchoepe, Chief Branding Officer. “Our innovative packaging, with an interactive sizing guide allows consumers to measure the flapper they have in store before purchasing. We are excited that the universal Super Flapper™ was recognized by the Home Depot as a 2024 Innovation Award finalist.”Key Features of the Super Flapper™:One Flapper That Converts Into Two Sizes - Universal FitThe universal Super Flapper™ is uniquely designed to convert into two sizes so it can replace either a 2-inch or 3-inch toilet flapper.Adjustable Water UsageWith an easy-to-turn adjustment dial, users can tailor their water usage from eco-friendly flushing to maximum performance aligning with their preferences for flush performance.Easy InstallationThe universal Super Flapper™ offers a straightforward installation process, making it the easiest toilet repair you can do yourself.Now available at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Ace Hardware, Fluidmaster.com and select retailers nationwide, the new universal Super Flapper™ is sold separately or as a kit with the Performax Fill Valve.For media inquiries or for more information, contact Erik Glassen at 949 728 2420 or by email at eglassen@fluidmaster.com, visit www.fluidmaster.com About FluidmasterEstablished in 1957 and reaching across the world, Fluidmaster remains a family-owned and operated company known for its superior engineering of efficient and reliable toilet components. The company has become an icon in the plumbing industry, with operations in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, China, Turkey, and India as well as a worldwide distribution network selling more toilet tank replacement valves than any other manufacturer in the world. The company’s global headquarters is located in San Juan Capistrano, California.

