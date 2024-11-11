US BASED FLUIDMASTER CONTINUES GROWTH PATH WITH ACQUISITION OF HARON INTERNATIONAL PTY LTD IN AUSTRAILIA

Fluidmaster, Inc., the world’s largest manufacturer of toilet tank components, is excited to announce its latest acquisition, Haron International Pty Ltd.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fluidmaster , Inc., the world’s largest manufacturer of toilet tank components and trim, is excited to announce details of its latest acquisition, Haron International Pty Ltd.On November 7, 2024, Fluidmaster acquired the assets of Haron International Pty Ltd based in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Haron was designated the exclusive distributor of the Fluidmaster brand starting in 1989 and throughout the 28 years of partnership introduced Fluidmaster’s innovations, including the 400UK063 toilet cistern fill valve, now affectionately known as the “green box”, to the Australian market.Founded and led by the late Fred Harrison, Haron International has represented many of the world’s leading brands in the both the plumbing and the hardware industries. In addition, Haron International also offers its own brands which are also market leaders within their respective product categories including: toilet seats, ventilation, plumbing tools and hardware.According to Robert AndersonSchoepe, CEO of Fluidmaster, “It is an honour to continue the legacy of Haron International and welcome the team and the brand into the Fluidmaster family. With this acquisition, we anticipate significant synergies and growth, strengthening our position in the market, while continuing to deliver great service and value with a wider product range to all our customers in Australia.”About FluidmasterEstablished in 1957 and reaching across the world, Fluidmaster remains a family owned and operated company known for its superior engineering of efficient and reliable toilet components. The company has become an icon in the plumbing industry, with operations in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, China and Turkey as well as a worldwide distribution network across more than 80 countries selling more toilet tank replacement valves than any other manufacturer in the world. In addition to the original fill valve developed by founder Adolf Schoepe and enhanced through the years, Fluidmaster's complete line of toilet care parts include exposed and in-wall cisterns, standard and dual flush valves, flappers, activation systems, bowl wax and wax-free products, toilet repair kits, and water supply line connectors. The company’s global headquarters is located in San Juan Capistrano, California. For media inquiries or for more information, contact Corinne AndersonSchoepe, Chief Brand Officer by email at cas@fluidmaster.com , or visit www.fluidmaster.com

