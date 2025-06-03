SEAMS GROUP Onboards ARGUS by Genix Cyber to Bolster Security

Argus By Genix Cyber Argus By Genix

SEAMS GROUP Strengthens Security Posture with Argus

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genix Cyber announced today that SEAMS GROUP has selected Argus, its converged cybersecurity solution, to enhance digital protection while simplifying security operations and reducing costs.SEAMS GROUP’s leadership recognized the need for an out-of-the-box solution that could both strengthen and streamline its current security operations. They sought a tool capable of scaling with growth, integrating with existing systems, and minimizing the complexities of managing multiple vendors."At SEAMS, we have devices distributed across Georgia and were seeking a solution to strengthen both our endpoint security and Office 365 environment. With Argus, we discovered a complete and scalable solution that effectively meets our needs,” said Ezequiel Abuelafia, CTO – Asset Management, SEAMS GROUP.As the collaboration takes shape, Genix Cyber’s leadership reflected on the shared goals and the opportunity to deliver measurable impact.“We are thrilled to welcome SEAMS GROUP to the Genix family. Partnering with a forward-thinking organization like SEAMS is a testament to the value Argus delivers. We look forward to helping them strengthen their security posture and scale securely,” said Gautam Dev, CEO of Genix Cyber.“SEAMS GROUP has a clear vision for growth, and security is a critical part of that journey. We are proud to support them with Argus and ensure they have the visibility and protection needed to meet their business goals with confidence,” said Don Rossi, VP of Sales at Genix CyberA Flexible, Future-Ready Security Solution for Every BusinessArgus is built with a futuristic vision, offering a holistic security solution that fits perfectly with your existing security systems. It can function both as a standalone tool and integrate smoothly with other setups, complementing and enhancing your current infrastructure. With the capacity to connect to over 95 tools, Argus provides a unified, comprehensive view. Its flexibility makes it suitable for SMBs, MSSPs, and large-scale enterprises alike, strengthening your security ecosystem while simplifying operations. This ensures greater visibility and control without disrupting your established workflowsAddressing Persistent Threats with AI-Powered IntelligenceTraditional security stacks often lead to operational silos, gaps in visibility, and overlapping costs. Argus was developed to eliminate these pain points. By converging essential security capabilities into one streamlined solution, Argus reduces tool overload while preserving advanced protection standards.Its AI-powered engine continuously scans environments for vulnerabilities, abnormal behavior, and emerging threats. Automated workflows accelerate detection and response, cutting down on manual effort and allowing teams to focus on core operations.Available Now with a 90-Day Free TrialArgus is available now to organizations across industries. Its flexible deployment and flat per-user subscription pricing make it cost-effective for businesses of any size. Genix Cyber is currently offering a 90-day free trial for qualified organizations looking to experience the platform firsthand."Argus brings clarity to cybersecurity, offering complete protection without distractions.” said Gautam Dev, CEO of Genix Cyber. “Our mission is to offer elevated security and assured trust through AI-powered simplicity, giving organizations real-time confidence without added complexity.”To learn more about Argus, visit https://argus.genixcyber.com/ About SEAMS GROUPSEAMS GROUP transforms underperforming real estate assets into profitable, thriving communities. Through strategic execution and operational excellence, SEAMS GROUP creates long-term value for investors and communities.About Genix CyberGenix Cyber is a cybersecurity firm committed to providing converged security solutions that are straightforward, scalable, and practical. With expertise in AI-driven threat detection, Zero Trust implementation, Identity and Access Management (IAM), and risk management, Genix helps organizations strengthen their security posture and manage risks effectively.

