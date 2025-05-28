Pico Union Project Kicks Off The Summer With Pico De Mayo Street Festival

Pico Union Project Logo

Historic 12th St Closes for Free Celebration as Urban Hub Marks 10 Years of Community Engagement Friday, May 30, 3:00 PM

The holiest place is one that’s built for all, not just for the wealthy, not just for the poor, but rather a place where the spirit of community shines the brightest and all are welcome.” — Craig Taubman, founder, Pico Union Project

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, May 30, 2025, the Pico Union Project will celebrate 10 years of community service and cultural programming with “Pico de Mayo,” a street fair and fundraiser taking place from 3:00–6:00 PM at its historic location (1153 Valencia Street). The free, family-friendly event will take over 12th Street (between Albany and Union) and feature live music, food, giveaways, and appearances by city leaders.Headlining the main stage is The Neighborhood Orchestra, a genre-bending, nine-piece ensemble known for its high-energy performances, rich cultural diversity, and boundary-pushing sound. Their repertoire spans pop, R&B, jazz, rock, and alternative, all fueled by a passion for collaboration and community. They will be followed by Urban Voices, whose mission is to amplify artistic expression through community singing, improving well-being, strengthening social networks, and inspiring individuals to be their own best advocates.Culinary highlights include complimentary bites from some of Los Angeles’s most beloved restaurants and eateries: Jitlada, Bé Ù Kitchen, La Pupusa Urban Eatery, Panadería Cuscatleca, La Tecleña, Vienna Pastry, Sason Catering, and Playas Las Tunas—plus fresh pizza from the nonprofit’s new brick oven.Free giveaways from generous partners include: Shout! Factory, Product Development Int., Cucina della Cucina, Health-Ade, Baby2Baby, Greenfield Products, Bear Down Industries, and True Classic Tee.The celebration begins with the Pico Union Project’s weekly “ Vida Sana ” distribution. In this farmers market-style event, hundreds of residents receive fresh produce, pantry staples, and essential household items at no cost.Special guests will include Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez and members of the Pico Union Project board, who will offer remarks honoring the milestone.“The holiest place is one that’s built for all,” says Craig Taubman, founder of the Pico Union Project. “Not just for the wealthy, not just for the poor, but rather a place where the spirit of community shines the brightest and all are welcome.”Founded by Taubman in 2013, the Pico Union Project is a vibrant cultural center that fosters community health, resilience, and neighborhood revitalization in the Pico Union area of Los Angeles. We strive to be a source of light and equity for all, providing the community with access to fresh, nutritious food, healthcare services, creativity classes, and opportunities for meaningful, paid work.The Pico Union Project’s work is made possible with support and sponsorship from the Los Angeles County First Supervisorial District (Supervisor Hilda Solis) and Los Angeles City Council District 1 (Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez) and grants from the United Way of Greater LA, Jewish Community Foundation and hundreds of other generous supporters.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.