COOPERATIVE CO-PARENTING FOR SECURE KIDS: THE ATTACHMENT THEORY GUIDE TO RAISING KIDS IN TWO HOMES ON SALE JANUARY 2

I want to shift the narrative on divorce and raising children in two homes, and to demystify the process of creating a secure environment where children can thrive” — Aurisha Smolarski, LMFT, Author

"Absent of psychological jargon, the author's writing style is clear and easy to understand for absolute beginners to the concept of Attachment Theory and for co-parents with no prior experience in building communication skills. This guide is highly recommended for parents struggling to successfully collaborate in the face of separation or divorce."Starred Review - Blueink Review Against a backdrop of common misconceptions many hold about parenting and co-parenting, Los Angeles, California-based licensed marriage and family therapist Aurisha Smolarski has written a vital guide to aid parents in navigating a new normal and create a secure two home family structure that helps kids thrive and create an empowered narrative on divorce and co-parenting: Cooperative Co-Parenting for Secure Kids : The Attachment Theory Guide to Raising Kids in Two Homes."Aurisha Smolarski's book is a revelation. This isn't just a guide, but a lifeline, turning the daunting task of co-parenting into an attainable harmony. A must-read for restructured families seeking stability."---Susan Guthrie, US Family Law and Mediation Attorney in the United States, Podcast host of Divorce and Beyond.Not only does Smolarski have extensive clinical familiarity assisting couples who have decided to divorce or separate, she has been through the experience herself, having divorced her ex-husband, with whom she co-parents their school-age daughter."I want to shift the narrative on divorce and raising children in two homes, and to demystify the process of creating a secure environment where children can thrive," notes Smolarski, adding "flipping the script on divorce, I help co-parents divorce well, so it doesn't have to cause lasting trauma for the kids."Smolarski's approach is based on "attachment theory" as originally described by John Bowlby in the late 60's. Secure attachment refers to the formation of a relationship between a parent and young child that gives the child a stable and secure basis from which to navigate life going forward. A child who has this kind of secure base can weather the storms of adversity—such as the changes that come with separation—much more easily than a child who doesn't.Throughout, Cooperative Co-Parenting for Secure Kids Smolarski employs scenarios in realistic interactions that arise in families undergoing separation or divorce, to demonstrate how co-parents can apply helpful strategies to move from conflict to cooperation, and less-than-ideal exchanges to preferred outcomes for all.Indeed, the humanity, empathy and compassion with which Smolarski describes - and prescribes – the challenges and solutions in co-parenting are hallmarks of her approach and will be welcomed by affected families and helping professionals alike.Aurisha Smolarski is available for interviews. To arrange, please contact Jeff Hollingsworth via email at jeff@rmhmedia.netA Book Release Party followed by a book signing will be held at Chevalier's Books Thursday, January 11th from 5:00 pm till 7:30 pm. Cooperative Co-Parenting for Secure Kids will be available for purchase on site. To attend the Book Launch Event at Chevalier's Books, please RSVP at info@rmhmedia.net#cooperativecoparenting@cooperativecoparentingCooperative Co-Parenting for Secure Kids: The Attachment Theory Guide to Raising Kids in Two Homes, is available wherever books are sold.Publisher: New HarbingerPrice: $18.99Publication Date: January 2, 2024Length: 192 pages ISBN: 1648481841

