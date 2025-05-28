BlackHawk Data Named to CRN Solution Provider 500 List for 2025

BlackHawk Data Co-Founders, CEO Maryann Pagano & CTO Jason Caparoso

BlackHawk Data announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized the company on the 2025 CRN Solution Provider 500 list, ranking at #248.

This recognition is a proud moment for our team, it reflects our commitment to delivering smart, flexible IT solutions that truly support our clients’ success.” — Jason Caparoso, CTO & Co-Founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CRN’s annual Solution Provider 500 list recognizes North America’s largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of leading IT services companies. With a combined revenue of $548.9 billion, the companies on the list are key influencers propelling growth in the IT industry and the global technology channel. BlackHawk Data was selected for its rapid growth , client-first approach, and commitment to delivering tailored IT solutions that solve real-world business challenges. As a woman-owned and operated technology provider, BlackHawk Data stands out in a crowded market by rejecting one-size-fits-all offerings in favor of personalized service, direct engineer access, and solutions free from vendor lock-in.Over the past year, the company has expanded its managed services practice, deepened partnerships with leading vendors, and helped organizations across industries modernize their infrastructure, improve cybersecurity postures, and enhance collaboration—all while maintaining a high client retention rate.BlackHawk Data’s focus on transparency, agility, and technical excellence has made it a trusted partner for businesses looking for more than just another MSP—it has positioned the company as a leader in redefining what a modern IT provider should be.“We’re honored to be named to CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list,” said Maryann Pagano, CEO & Co-Founder of BlackHawk Data. “This recognition reflects the hard work of our team and the trust our clients place in us every day. We’re grateful for the opportunity to keep delivering real, personalized IT solutions that make a difference.”“The Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the technology integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and IT consulting firms who bring in the most revenue by leading the way in business and service innovation,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “Recognition is reserved for companies demonstrating an unwavering commitment to business agility and sustained growth through rapidly changing industry needs and technology advancements. Congratulations go to each company for earning a well-deserved spot on the Solution Provider 500.”The full Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 , beginning May 27 and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.About The Channel Company:The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

