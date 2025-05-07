Maryann Pagano named #7 on the Women Presidents Organization’s List of 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies

BlackHawk Data CEO Maryann Pagano named 7th on the WPO list for Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Company

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the Women Presidents Organization (WPO) announced its 18th annual list of the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies. The businesses on this year’s list collectively generated more than $7 billion in gross revenue, and employed more than 15,000 people, in 2024 alone.Maryann Pagano and BlackHawk Data rank 7th on this year's list, making it back-to-back years being named to the Top 10.For each of the five years since 2020, the honorees sustained substantial year-over-year growth, demonstrating post-pandemic recovery in industries like travel and hospitality, health and wellness, manufacturing, food and beverage, consumer goods and more."The 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies list honors the remarkable accomplishments of women who are not only driving impressive revenue growth but also redefining the future of business," said Camille Burns, CEO of the Women Presidents Organization. "Their leadership demonstrates the profound economic and societal impact of women at the helm. With a strong commitment to innovation, purpose, and people, these companies exemplify the essential role women-owned and led businesses play in building a more sustainable and inclusive economy. This recognition is more than a milestone—it’s a powerful affirmation of the transformative influence women have in shaping modern business."To be considered for this list, businesses must operate under woman ownership or leadership, and have a minimum of at least $500,000 in annual revenue for each of the preceding five years. The 50 Fastest list is sponsored by J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking and participation was open to all qualifying businesses, irrespective of WPO membership. A comprehensive evaluation process then ranked all eligible companies using a proprietary sales growth formula that factored in both percentage and absolute growth, ultimately finalizing the WPO’s selection of the top 50 performers for recognition on its 2025 list.More about this year's 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Businesses:-Average years in business: 19-Blended sources of startup capital and growth capital:○58% of startup capital / 4% growth capital -- personal savings○26% of startup capital / 22% growth capital -- line of credit○24% of startup capital / 6% growth capital -- friends and family rounds○18% of startup capital / 12% growth capital -- bank loan○6% used credit cards as startup capital○4% of startup capital / 8% of growth capital -- private investors○4% of startup capital -- angel investors○2% of startup capital / 8% of growth capital -- venture capital-Employee benefits, which outperform the national average:○The majority of companies offer remote work arrangements and parental leave-Success and growth attributed to consistent themes:○Resilience, grit, persistence, perseverance were named frequently○Company milestones included major contracts secured, national retailer launches, and celebrity testimonialsFor the full list of 50 Fastest honorees, please visit https://www.women-presidents.com/news-events/50-fastest/2025-50-fastest-list/ ABOUT WOMEN PRESIDENTS ORGANIZATION (WPO)The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) is a non-profit organization that supports and addresses interests of dynamic and diverse women business leaders around the world, tapping into collective insight and providing access to entrepreneurial equals, innovative ideas and executive education. WPO members have guided their businesses to generate at least $2 million USD in gross annual sales (or $1 million USD for a service-based business). Each WPO chapter serves as a professionally-facilitated peer advisory group for members where they can harness the momentum of their successes and cultivate new strategies that will take them even farther. Learn more at women-presidents.com. ABOUT BLACKHAWK DATABlackHawk Data is a woman-owned, award-winning technology solutions provider that partners with organizations to deliver customized, scalable IT strategies with a human touch. Under the leadership of Maryann Pagano and Jason Caparoso, BlackHawk Data has become known for its client-first approach, deep engineering expertise, and dedication to transparency—empowering businesses with solutions that are as flexible as they are effective. From managed services to complex infrastructure projects, BlackHawk Data is redefining what modern IT partnerships look like by eliminating vendor lock-in, prioritizing people over processes, and ensuring every solution truly works for the client.Founded on the belief that technology should enable progress—not stand in the way of it—BlackHawk Data continues to drive innovation across industries while staying rooted in its core values: integrity, agility, and purpose-driven service.

