Pictor Labs and PathPresenter Partner to Bring AI-Powered Virtual Stains to the Digital Pathology Community

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pictor Labs , a leader in AI-driven virtual histochemical staining, today announced a strategic partnership with PathPresenter , a leading Image Management System and workflow platform for digital pathology. Under this collaboration, Pictor’s cutting-edge Virtual Stains portfolio will be seamlessly integrated into the PathPresenter platform, enabling users worldwide to access and apply AI-generated histology stains directly in their digital slides.Key Highlights- Seamless Integration: PathPresenter users can now apply Pictor’s virtual H&E, special, and immunohistochemical stains to whole slide images with a single click.- On-Demand AI Staining: Researchers, educators, and clinicians will benefit from instant access to reproducible, high-quality virtual stains without the time, cost, or variability associated with traditional chemical staining.- Enhanced Collaboration: The partnership empowers pathology professionals to annotate, share, and discuss AI-stained slides through PathPresenter’s collaborative tools.“Partnering with PathPresenter marks a significant milestone in our mission to democratize access to advanced AI staining technologies,” said Todd Parker, CCO of Pictor Labs. “By embedding our Virtual Stains directly into a leading digital pathology platform, we’re empowering the global pathology community to accelerate research, teaching, and diagnostic workflows with unprecedented speed and consistency.”“At PathPresenter, every solution we build is driven by one core goal: enabling pathologists to work more efficiently. In critical cases, time is everything. Traditionally, pathologists have had to wait hours—or even days—for special stains before they can make a diagnosis, keeping clinicians and patients in an anxious holding pattern.. But not anymore,” said Dr. Rajendra Singh, PathPresenter co-founder. “By integrating PictorLabs’ incredible virtual stain technology into the PathPresenter IMS, we're turning that waiting time into just minutes. This is the power of smart integration—and a giant leap forward for patient care.”About Pictor LabsPictor Labs is a California-based AI technology company specializing in virtual staining of histopathology slides. Leveraging proprietary deep learning models, Pictor transforms unstained whole slide images into richly colored, diagnostic-quality digital stains for research and educational use. For more information, visit www.pictorlabs.ai About PathPresenterPathPresenter is an enterprise image management and workflow platform for digital pathology. We are on a mission to democratize access to the world’s pathology knowledge by connecting pathologists to the vast expertise of their colleagues globally and providing a practical platform to access and use best-in-class AI models. Founded by dermatopathologist and digital pathology pioneer Dr. Rajendra Singh, PathPresenter’s secure, scalable, vendor-agnostic enterprise pathology workflow software has been adopted by tier one medical institutions for clinical care, education, and research, and the company has built a thriving community of tens of thousands of users around the world to easily view and share digital pathology images and knowledge.. Learn more at www.pathpresenter.com

