Pictor Labs & Pramana Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Digital Pathology with On-Demand Virtual Staining

Pictor Labs Pramana

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pictor Labs , a pioneer in AI-driven digital pathology solutions, and Pramana , a leader in next-generation whole-slide digital pathology scanning solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate Pictor Labs' cutting-edge ReStain virtual staining technology directly into Pramana’s advanced SpectralHT scanners. This partnership marks a significant advancement in enabling high-volume, GPU-powered virtual staining capabilities directly at pathology customer sites globally.Under this innovative collaboration, Pictor Labs’ proprietary ReStain algorithms—which transform standard hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) brightfield images into special stains and other advanced structural markers—will be deployed onto the onboard GPUs of Pramana’s SpectralHT scanners. The integrated solution will empower pathology laboratories worldwide to perform rapid and high-throughput virtual staining in real time, significantly streamlining laboratory workflows, reducing turnaround times, and enabling enhanced diagnostic accuracy.“Joining forces with Pramana represents a significant step forward in delivering truly integrated digital pathology solutions,” said Yair Rivenson, CEO of Pictor Labs. “This collaboration harnesses the best of our respective technologies to create unprecedented value for pathology labs worldwide, streamlining workflows and enhancing diagnostic precision through immediate access to virtual staining.”The integration of these innovative technologies will empower pathology laboratories with unparalleled flexibility and speed, allowing clinicians and researchers to access and interpret multiple virtual stains rapidly, without the delays, costs, or tissue consumption associated with traditional chemical staining processes."Pramana is committed to delivering transformative technology to advance pathology into a fully digital era," stated Prasanth Perugupalli, Chief Product Officer of Pramana. “By incorporating Pictor Labs’ sophisticated ReStain algorithms onto our SpectralHT scanners, we offer our customers unmatched operational efficiencies and new opportunities for advanced diagnostic capabilities.”Under the agreement, both companies will collaborate closely to co-market the integrated solution within their established sales channels, providing customers worldwide with next generation digital pathology products.Key benefits of the integrated solution include:- Real-Time Virtual Staining: Leveraging GPU acceleration to provide near instant visualization of special stains.- Increased Throughput: High-volume slide processing capabilities to meet demanding clinical and research needs.- Workflow Efficiency: Reduced need for chemical staining reagents, saving time and resources while preserving precious tissue samples.- Seamless Integration: Streamlined adoption through embedded technology on SpectralHT scanners.Pictor and Pramana will jointly showcase the integrated solution at upcoming industry conferences, co-host webinars, and develop collaborative educational resources to demonstrate their commitment to advancing digital pathology practices.

