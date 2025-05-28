New Mastermind Program Launches for Visionary Leaders Who Want More Than Metrics

Alexis Austin Litle, 360 Success 360 Success

CO, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 360 Success is launching a new kind of mastermind for experienced entrepreneurs who’ve hit their outward milestones but are quietly craving something more - The Inner Circle: Strategic growth. Personal alignment.Real Conversations. Real Breakthroughs.Created by transformational business mentor Alexis Austin Litle , is a high-integrity, emotionally intelligent space for founders who are ready to scale with strategy and soul.“This isn’t just about better systems or faster growth,” says Alexis. “It’s about creating a business that actually fits the leader you’re becoming, not just the one you had to be to get here.”For the Leader Who’s Built It All and Is Now Wondering What’s NextBuilt for business founders, this mastermind is for those who appear successful on paper but feel stuck in a life that no longer fits. They’ve outgrown their current business model, leadership style, or identity, and they’re ready to refine everything, without burning it all down.What This Mastermind OffersEach month, members move through a four-part framework designed to unlock deep clarity and real-time strategy:Week 1: Deep-Dive Teaching with Alexis — Focused sessions on business alignment, team dynamics, financial clarity, identity evolution, and leading from personal integrity.Week 2: Strategic Coaching + Q&A — A judgment-free space to ask hard questions and receive direct feedback from Alexis and peers who get it.Week 3: Hot Seat Coaching — Spotlight sessions where members bring a real-time challenge and walk away with strategic clarity and an action plan.Week 4: Member Spotlight or Guest Expert — Peer feedback or expert guidance with actionable implementation.Plus, members gain access to a private online community, curated resource vault, and high-caliber connections across industries.The Right Room for the Right Kind of LeaderThe Inner Circle Mastermind is not for those chasing hustle or seeking surface-level wins. It’s for the seasoned leader ready to rebuild with intention. This program is ideal for someone who’s led with willpower and is now learning to lead from wholeness.“You don’t need another course, funnel, or morning routine,” Alexis adds. “You need a space that holds space for both your ambition and your questions. room where you don’t have to wear the mask you have to put on for the public.”Enrollment Now OpenApplications are open for a limited number of seats. For details or to apply, visit https://www.360success.co/mastermind About Alexis AustinAlexis is a transformational business mentor and serial entrepreneur, known for helping business owners reclaim clarity, elevate their leadership, and align their business with who they’ve become. Her work blends strategic thinking with soulful guidance empowering founders to lead lives that feel as good as they look.About 360 Success360 Success is a premier business coaching firm dedicated to helping high-performing entrepreneurs realign their businesses with their personal values and vision. Founded by Alexis Austin, a former prosecutor and successful law firm owner, 360 Success offers a unique blend of strategic business consulting and personal development. Through personalized coaching, mastermind groups, and immersive retreats, clients are guided to redefine success on their own terms, fostering both professional growth and personal fulfillment.

