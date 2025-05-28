Think It’s A Game Records Returns to Full Independence, Launches YFN Lucci’s First Release Post-Incarceration

Think It’s A Game Records (TIG) has officially ended its partnership with Warner Music Group and returned to full independence.

Most labels out here today are really just production companies. We’re not just signing artists. We’re distributing, publishing and breaking records, we’re building legacies. We do it all!” — Fly, CEO and Founder of Think It’s A Game Records

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oh you Think It’s A Game!After a multi-year partnership with Warner Music Group, Think It’s A Game Records (TIG) has officially returned to its independent roots — and they're doing it bigger than ever. The label made the bold decision to terminate and buy out its deal with Warner in order to release YFN Lucci’s first new record since his release from prison — a strategic move that underscores TIG’s long-standing commitment to creative control, independence, and artist-first values.For TIG, this moment marks more than a shift in distribution. It signals a full-circle return to the independent foundation that originally set them apart. With chart-topping hits like Rich Homie Quan’s “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)” and YFN Lucci’s “Key to the Streets” and “Everyday We Lit” — all broken independently before major partnerships — TIG has proven time and again that they don’t need a major machine to deliver mainstream impact. With a powerful catalog that includes these era-de5ining records, TIG continues to generate billions of streams and remains one of the most impactful independent catalogs in Southern hip-hop.Now, back in full control of YFN Lucci’s career, independent distribution and publishing, Think It’s A Game Records is redefining what it means to be independent in today’s music industry. “Most labels out here today are really just production companies,” says Fly, TIG’s CEO and founder. “We’re not just signing artists. We’re distributing them, we’re publishing them, we’re breaking records, and we’re building legacies. We do it all!”What makes this return to independence significant is TIG’s infrastructure. Unlike many “independent labels”, TIG operates as a fully-integrated, full-service music company — with in-house publishing, global distribution capabilities, and a proven ability to build artists from the ground up. At a time when most labels rely on third-party services to function, TIG stands out as a rare example of true independence at scale.Their team consists of seasoned music executives, marketers, and creatives — many of whom helped shape the careers of some of the South’s most influential rap stars. With YFN Lucci’s next chapter unfolding and several new artists in development, TIG is once again proving that success doesn’t require a co-sign from the majors — just vision, hustle, and experience. As TIG steps into this new chapter, they’re not just releasing music. They’re making a statement: true independence isn’t just possible — it’s powerful.

