Federal Court Awards Compensation to Vaccine Injury Victim Represented by Knutson Casey

MANKATO, MN, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant legal victory for vaccine injury victims, the United States Court of Federal Claims has ruled in favor of Danielle Polzin, a Minnesota healthcare worker who suffered a shoulder injury after receiving a tetanus vaccination. U.S. Court of Claims, Vaccine Court file # No. 22-0700V. Ms. Polzin was represented by attorney Randall G. Knutson of Knutson Casey Law Firm.

Chief Special Master Brian H. Corcoran issued the decision on April 28, 2025, finding that Ms. Polzin met the legal criteria for a SIRVA (Shoulder Injury Related to Vaccine Administration) under the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.

Ms. Polzin received a tetanus shot on December 16, 2019, and experienced immediate shoulder pain and limitations of motion, which persisted over the following months and years. Although there was a temporary gap in her treatment due to illness and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Court found her explanations credible and supported by consistent medical records.

“This ruling is an important affirmation of the protections built into the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program,” said Randall Knutson, lead counsel for Ms. Polzin. “Our client suffered a clear vaccine-related injury, and the Vaccine Court recognized that pandemic-related treatment delays should not penalize victims seeking justice.”

The ruling confirms that Ms. Polzin is entitled to compensation. A separate order will determine the amount of damages she will receive.

This case highlights the role of the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program and Vaccine Court in ensuring accountability and support for those who experience adverse effects from vaccinations. Knutson + Casey remains committed to representing individuals in similar cases to help them receive the compensation they deserve. Knutson+ Casey is an award-winning law firm with offices in Mankato and Rochester MN.

