Existing Conditions Launches New Book: 'The Art & Science of Building Documentation'

Existing Conditions Coffee Table Book, "The Art & Science of Building Documentation." Essay by Jared Curtis, past President of Existing Conditions. The Superman Building featured in "The Art & Science of Building Documentation".

Explore "The Art & Science of Building Documentation", a new book chronicling more than 25 years of expert building documentation nationwide.

This book and the projects within would not have been possible without the vision, intelligence, and expertise of the team at Existing Conditions.” — Kurt Yeghian, Founder & CEO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Existing Conditions , a GPRS company, announces the release of "The Art & Science of Building Documentation". This coffee table book chronicles the firm’s decades-long leadership in architectural surveying and building documentation. It is now available through Oro Publishers.This release marks a significant milestone for the veteran-owned firm, which has spent over 25 years delivering highly accurate existing conditions surveys, as-built drawings, and building information models to professionals across the architecture, engineering, and construction sectors.“We are very proud to present to you a collection of stories and graphics that highlight our journey, which started nearly three decades ago,” said Kurt Yeghian, Founder & CEO of Existing Conditions. “This journey has resulted in working on some of the most iconic buildings in America, and with some of the building industry’s most talented professionals. This book and the projects within it would not have been possible without the vision, intelligence, and expertise of the team at Existing Conditions.”With more than 10,000 buildings measured and over 50 million square feet documented annually, Existing Conditions has contributed to projects at some of the most iconic institutions in the United States, which include Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, the New York Stock Exchange, and Carnegie Hall."The Art & Science of Building Documentation" offers a detailed look at the firm’s proprietary workflows, advanced 3D laser scanning technologies, and the operational discipline that has made Existing Conditions a trusted partner in the built environment. The volume includes case studies, technical insights, and is packed with visual documentation that reflects the company’s commitment to precision and innovation.It serves as both a retrospective and a technical resource, demonstrating how accurate building documentation can reduce risk, save time, and improve outcomes for renovation, restoration, and adaptive reuse projects.To learn more or purchase the book, visit the official launch page at Oro Publishers About Existing Conditions, a GPRS Company:GPRS and Existing Conditions have united to expand our reach and accelerate turnaround times across the AEC industry. With over 27 years of experience, Existing Conditions is renowned for accurate as-built drawings, existing condition surveys, 3D laser scanning, and drone imaging, supporting some of the most iconic projects in the United States. Now, as part of GPRS, the nation’s leader in Intelligently Visualizing the Built World, we can deliver additional services faster and with greater support. Wherever your project is located, trust the combined expertise of GPRS and Existing Conditions to deliver the data you need – quickly and reliably.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.