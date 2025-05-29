Stafi Welcomes Dana Cosby as VP of Coaches

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stafi, the leader in legal virtual staffing, proudly announces the appointment of Dana Cosby as the VP of Legal Staff Coaching & Outsourcing. In her role, Dana oversees a team of legal and administrative subject matter experts who, through Stafi’s proprietary software, The Legal Delegation Hub, provide coaching and serve as escalation points to the over 350+ remote staff assigned to Stafi’s law firm clients. Dana has also been leading the development of Stafi’s OUTSOURCE, a new legal outsourcing offer to help Law firms manage case loads more efficiently. Her appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Stafi as the company continues its commitment to delivering top-tier talent and exceptional service to the legal space.

“We are incredibly grateful to have Dana join Stafi,” Said Demetrio Rico, Co-Founder and COO.“ She is no stranger to managing big teams, with an extensive background in law, business strategy, and organizational leadership, she brings a wealth of experience to Stafi’s growing VA coaching and outsourcing programs.”

“For 30 years, I have utilized my legal and financial expertise to develop other professionals," said Dana, “Stafi is addressing what we should expect from a legal remote staffing company, and I am glad to help us achieve that level of excellence.”

Holding a J.D. from Duke University Law School and a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Kentucky, Dana has been a long-standing member of the Kentucky Bar Association and has actively contributed to numerous business and legal organizations. Her dedication to mentoring and business education aligns perfectly with Stafi’s mission to empower professionals and optimize virtual staffing solutions.

“In just a short time, we have already noticed the incredible difference Dana has made to Stafi,” said Raquel Gomes, CEO & Co-Founder. “Her strategic vision and dedication to the professional development of the Remote staff serving our law firm clients will create a long-term impact.”

For more information about Stafi and its services, visit stafi.cc

