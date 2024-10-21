Stafi Welcomes Lawanna Voci as Chief Experience Officer

Paving the Way for Enhanced Legal Support Services and Operational Efficiencies

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stafi, a trusted provider of virtual staffing solutions for U.S. law firms, is proud to announce the appointment of Lawanna Voci as Chief Experience Officer (CXO). With over 30 years of experience in legal operations, Lawanna brings her deep expertise in optimizing processes and creating high-performing teams.

In her new role, Lawanna will lead Stafi’s Client Success and Coaching Team, ensuring a seamless experience for law firms leveraging virtual staff. Her focus on collaboration and efficiency will strengthen client relationships and further elevate Stafi’s service offerings.

"We’re committed to building a diverse, strong leadership team, and Lawanna’s appointment reflects that," said Raquel Gomes, Co- Founder & CEO of Stafi. "Her impressive background and passion for improving processes make her the perfect fit for this role."

Lawanna’s leadership represents a significant milestone for Stafi, as the company continues to prioritize adding powerful women to its executive team, bringing fresh perspectives and impactful leadership.

“I’m excited to join Stafi and bring my experience to a company that’s truly innovating in the legal space," said Lawanna. “I’ve always been passionate about improving processes, and now I have the opportunity to do that at scale, impacting even more law firms."

Demetrio Rico, Co-Founder & COO of Stafi, added, “Lawanna’s appointment represents a significant milestone for Stafi. Her journey from legal industry veteran to CXO showcases her resilience, leadership, and ability to drive innovation within the company. Her forward-thinking approach is set to guide our law Firm Clients to new heights.”

Lawanna's positive influence is already evident among both clients and Stafi representatives, fostering collaboration across various departments. Her ability to cultivate partnerships benefits not only our clients but also enhances teamwork. Stafi is excited about the future as they continues to demonstrate added capabilities!

About Stafi:

Stafi is the leading provider of virtual assistant services designed to help law firms streamline operations and focus on their core practice. By offering tailored solutions built around their proprietary software platforms, Stafi empowers legal professionals to delegate tasks efficiently while maintaining high-quality service. For more information about Stafi and its services, please visit www.stafi.cc.

