Co-Author Sophia Toh on Illuminated Leadership: From CFO to Chief Fulfillment Officer in New Book Leadership Unscripted

Discover the real, raw, and remarkable journeys of bold women who transformed setbacks into powerful lessons and redefined leadership from the inside out.

Leadership isn’t about having all the answers—it’s about fostering an environment where people feel valued, empowered, and motivated to do their best work.” — Sophia Toh 卓秀贝

GA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the new book Leadership Unscripted: Real, Raw, and Remarkable Journeys of Women Who Lead Boldly, executive coach and finance trailblazer Sophia Toh 卓秀贝 shares an inspiring story of self-leadership, resilience, and reinvention. Her chapter, Illuminated Leadership, Fulfilled Life, chronicles her extraordinary path from Borneo to the boardroom—and ultimately, to building a career grounded in purpose, presence, and empowerment.

Sophia’s journey spans decades of high-impact leadership, from running a restaurant in Alabama in her twenties to becoming CFO of a $5B business unit at Kraft Heinz and VP of Finance Transformation. But the pinnacle of her corporate career was not the end—it was the turning point. Sophia walked away from the executive track to step into a calling: coaching, mentoring, and developing leaders to thrive.

Her chapter explores the powerful intersections of race, gender, ambition, and identity—and how reclaiming her own voice as a first-generation immigrant and woman of color helped her lead more authentically. “Leadership isn’t about having all the answers,” she writes, “it’s about fostering an environment where people feel valued, empowered, and motivated to do their best work.”

Now the founder of Illuminate U Coaching, Sophia brings a deep understanding of finance, strategy, and human behavior to her work as a coach, trainer, and speaker. She is a Board Chair for Mothers Against Drunk Driving and serves on the Global Professional Coaches Board of the International Coaching Federation.

Leadership Unscripted is available now on Amazon and at www.leadershipunscriptedbook.com.

To connect with Sophia Toh or book her for coaching, training, or speaking engagements, email her at coachsophiatoh@gmail.com or visit linkedin.com/in/sophiatoh1.

ABOUT LEADERSHIP UNSCRIPTED

Leadership Unscripted is more than a book—it’s a bold declaration for those ready to lead with purpose and authenticity. Co-authored by twelve global executive coaches and former Fortune 500 leaders, this powerful anthology captures the defining moments, breakthrough lessons, and unfiltered truths of women who have transformed adversity into impact. Through personal stories, hard-earned wisdom, and actionable insights, the book invites readers to rise above expectations, lead with intention, and create a legacy that matters.

Learn more at www.leadershipunscriptedbook.com.

ABOUT SOPHIA TOH

Sophia Toh is an executive coach, leadership trainer, and dynamic speaker passionate about helping leaders thrive. Before stepping into the world of coaching, she held senior finance roles at Kraft Heinz and Procter & Gamble, including CFO for a five-billion-dollar business unit at Kraft Heinz and CFO of Walker & Company Brands, a P&G subsidiary. With a rich background leading cross-functional teams in finance, supply chain, IT, and more, she brings deep experience to her coaching practice. Sophia currently serves as Board Chair of Mothers Against Drunk Driving and is an ICF Professional Certified Coach. She holds multiple credentials in finance, strategy, DEI, and nonprofit leadership from top institutions like Harvard, Cornell, and Howard, and an MBA from Purdue University and a BBA from Clayton State University. She currently serves on the Professional Coaches board of directors of the International Coaching Federation.

To learn more and connect with Sophia:

https://illuminate-u-coaching.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/sophiatoh1/

coachsophiatoh@gmail.com

