Evotix Partners with First-Ever All-Women Team Attempting Historic Nonstop Pacific Ocean Crossing

Leading EHS&S software company supports historic 8,000-mile journey promoting safety, resilience and female empowerment

Health and safety is not about eliminating risk — it’s about managing it as effectively as possible while fulfilling our mission. At Evotix, we say safe operations is our No. 1 priority.” — Matthew Elson, CEO of Evotix

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evotix, a global leader in EHS&S software solutions for midsize to large enterprises, today announced its sponsorship of the pioneering "Seas the Day" expedition, an unprecedented 8,000-mile unsupported rowing journey across the Pacific Ocean undertaken by an all-women team.

British rowers Miriam Payne (25) from East Yorkshire and Jess Rowe (28) from Hampshire departed La Punta, Lima, Peru on May 5 on their second attempt to become the first team to row the entire Pacific nonstop and unsupported. Their epic journey is expected to take 150 to 200 days before reaching eastern Australia.

After departing April 3 on their first attempt and making it 350 miles out, a broken rudder forced the team to be towed back to land for repairs.

“It has been a tough process, but at no point did we think the expedition was over. We knew we had solutions, and everyone rallied around to get these new rudders so we could get back to what we’ve spent so long preparing for,” Payne said.

"We are thrilled to support the Seas the Day expedition,” said Matthew Elson, CEO of Evotix. “Miriam and Jess demonstrate extraordinary courage, preparation and determination in facing one of the world's most daunting physical challenges. And the expedition is supporting Outward Bound, also our corporate charity.”

The rowing team will face many other challenges throughout their journey, including 30-foot waves, shipping lanes, physical exhaustion and encounters with marine life. They maintain a grueling schedule of two hours rowing and two hours resting, up to approximately 15 hours each day, while consuming around 5,000 calories daily.

To succeed, they rely on thorough preparation, health and safety software and rigorous safety protocols, paralleling Evotix's approach to workplace safety management.

“We are delighted to provide the Seas the Day team with the technology to predict, prevent and manage real-time risk on this expedition. Is it risky? Yes, of course. But health and safety is not about eliminating risk — it’s about managing it as effectively as possible while fulfilling our mission.

It’s often said that safety is our No. 1 priority. At Evotix, we say safe operations is our No. 1 priority,” Elson said.

"We are thrilled to have Evotix as a partner," said Payne before departure. "Their expertise in managing risk and promoting safety resonates with our approach to this expedition. While we can't control the ocean, we can control how we prepare, respond to challenges and maintain safety protocols throughout our journey.”

“It was this preparation that helped us safely and smartly deal with the setback caused by the broken rudder and make the correct decision to return and reset, and give the expedition the greatest chance of success.”

Prior to their departure, Miriam Payne and Jess Rowe appeared as guests on Evotix’s podcast, “Two Bald Guys Talking Safety.” To listen to their episode, click here.

The public can follow the Seas the Day team's progress via a live tracker on their website here.

The expedition hopes to raise £50,000 for the Outward Bound Trust, a UK-based charity that helps children develop lifelong skills through adventure. To support the "Seas the Day" expedition's fundraising efforts for the Outward Bound Trust, visit their GiveStar page at https://givestar.io/gs/AGS4ZMK.

About Evotix

Evotix is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and sustainability (EHS&S) software solutions for midsize and enterprise markets. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Chicago, Evotix serves more than 650 clients worldwide across industries. Evotix’s all-in-one, no-code platform centralizes incident management, audits, inspections and risk mitigation, automating workflows and digitizing procedures to enhance regulatory compliance and data management.

Evotix’s mobile app provides workers with on-the-go training and safety guidelines to ensure they receive health, safety and sustainability information anytime, anywhere. To learn more about Evotix, visit www.Evotix.com, listen to the “Two Bald Guys Talking Safety” podcast or visit Evotix’s resource library.

About Seas the Day

Seas the Day is an ocean rowing team born out of a passion for adventure and a love for the ocean. It began when Miriam Payne fearlessly embraced the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge in a 7.5m ocean rowing boat, taking on the ocean as a solo competitor in 2022. Why ocean rowing? Because it is so much more than just a sporting challenge. It is an adventure to the truest extent of the word. It encapsulates the very essence of adventure, the spirit of daring exploration, resilience, and the pursuit of personal growth.

We are driven by the belief that life should be lived to the fullest, and our rowing endeavors epitomize this philosophy. By embracing the challenges of the open ocean, we encourage others to embrace their own personal challenges and discover the limitless possibilities that lie beyond their comfort zones. With fierce minds, brave hearts and free spirits the team will navigate the vast expanse of the ocean. They thrive on the thrill of exploration, and look forward to journeying beyond familiar shores to discover the wonders that await in the vast unknown. Learn more at https://www.seasthedayoceanrowing.com/ or via Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/seastheday2022,

