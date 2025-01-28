Evotix Elevates Workplace Safety With Expansion of AI-Powered Solution

Evotix’s latest enhancements bring effortless chemical compliance, an integrated SDS library and AI-driven tools, giving customers a competitive edge.

Evotix's latest enhancements bring effortless chemical compliance, an integrated SDS library and AI-driven tools, giving customers a competitive edge.

Evotix offers a wide range of EHS&S solutions, combining enterprise-level sophistication with app-like simplicity, delivering powerful functionality that’s user-friendly.” — Josh White, Evotix’s senior director of product management

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evotix, the world-leading environment, health, safety and sustainability (EHS&S) software company for mid-size and enterprise markets, unveiled its latest product release today. The new update includes enhancements to AI capabilities, integration of a Safety Data Sheet (SDS) library and expanded functionalities to streamline EHS&S processes and elevate workplace safety.

"We know the challenges of managing complex, difficult systems," said Josh White, Evotix’s senior director of product management. "Evotix offers a wide range of EHS&S solutions, combining enterprise-level sophistication with app-like simplicity, delivering powerful functionality that’s user-friendly."

Key highlights of the highly anticipated Evotix product release include:

Enhanced AI Suggestions

Evotix’s updated AI Suggestion Assistant leverages retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) technology to tailor recommendations based on an organization’s data, empowering EHS&S professionals to unlock historic data to make informed decisions, faster. With features such as multilingual support, fully configurable prompts and insights from, for example, prior incidents and regulatory requirements, organizations can better navigate complex health and safety scenarios, enhance compliance and improve operational efficiency.

Seamlessly Integrated SDS Library

The new SDS library integration enables organizations to easily manage all their chemical safety data. The integration provides access to millions of SDSs via a third-party database, allowing real-time search and automatic indexing of key safety information. Additionally, the integration supports mobile access via the solution’s mobile app, enabling front line workers to access all critical chemical safety data on-site and in real time.

Advanced Chemical Threshold Management

Organizations can now track and report chemical quantities more efficiently. Category-based inventory tracking simplifies monitoring by grouping chemicals and setting threshold alerts to notify users of critical levels. Automated notifications ensure that regulatory threshold breaches are identified early and promptly addressed. In addition, the update introduces robust reporting capabilities, including EPCRA Tier II CSV reports and OSHA-compliant chemical labels, making compliance management more effective.

Streamlined ESG Materiality Assessments

The new ESG Materiality Assessment module supports organizations in identifying and prioritizing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. This structured process aligns with frameworks like the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), providing a robust foundation for sustainability reporting and decision-making.

Faster Contractor Onboarding

Contractors can now populate pre-qualified details independently during onboarding to reduce administrative burdens, facilitate up-to-date contractor compliance records and streamline the onboarding process. This feature also eliminates logistical hurdles and provides management with an increased capability to provide thorough training.

Continuous Improvements

Additional updates include in-app Quick Help feature that makes configuration easy by providing step-by-step guidance without leaving the platform. A self-service Tomcat restart capability allows users to quickly apply configuration changes without relying on external support, ensuring a simple and user-friendly experience with the enterprise-grade solution.

For more information about Evotix’s new product release, visit www.evotix.com.

About Evotix

Evotix is a global leader in environment, health, safety and sustainability (EHS&S) software solutions for mid-size and enterprise markets. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Chicago, Evotix serves more than 650 clients worldwide across industries. Evotix’s all-in-one, no-code platform centralizes incident management, audits, inspections and risk mitigation, automating workflows and digitizing procedures to enhance regulatory compliance and data management. Evotix’s mobile app provides workers with on-the-go training and safety guidelines to ensure they receive health, safety and sustainability information anytime, anywhere. To learn more about Evotix, visit www.Evotix.com, listen to the “Two Bald Guys Talking Safety” podcast or visit Evotix’s resource library.

2025 Safety Trends: Empowering Employees Through Learning, Tech and Leadership

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.