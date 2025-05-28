Tuuti Agency’s CEO Shawnda Huffman Named Idaho Business Review’s 2025 CEO of Influence

Shawnda Huffman, Tuuti CEO named IBR CEO of Influence

Boise-Based Agency Founder and CEO Honored for Visionary Leadership and Continued Community Impact

But the real honor is working alongside a team and a community that believe in leading with purpose, building with heart, and showing up for others. That’s what leadership is to me.” — Shawnda Huffman, CEO and Founder

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shawnda Huffman, Founder and CEO of Tuuti, a women-owned creative communications marketing agency based in Boise, has been named one of Idaho Business Review’s 2025 CEOs of Influence. This annual recognition honors outstanding leaders across the state who have demonstrated integrity, innovation, and exceptional leadership within their organizations and community.

Honorees are selected through a competitive process that evaluates their professional achievements, commitment to excellence, and impact on Idaho’s business landscape. According to Idaho Business Review Publisher Cindy Suffa, “The CEOs of Influence are more than executives — they are bold leaders who model the kind of values-driven leadership that moves industries and communities forward.”

Since founding Tuuti, Huffman has led the agency with a distinct focus on creativity, collaboration, and community connection. Tuuti has grown into one of Idaho’s most dynamic marketing agencies and has been recognized with several awards in their first three years in business, including for award-winning campaigns and elevating women in business.

Beyond the agency’s work, Huffman’s commitment to giving back is evident in her extensive community involvement. A passionate advocate for women leaders, she co-founded the Women in Leadership Committee for the Meridian Chamber of Commerce and serves on the CEO Round Table. Additionally, she regularly shares her expertise as a speaker at local events, including the Breakfast Club, NARI, and Women in Excellence at NNU. In 2024, she led Tuuti’s certification as a WBENC business and launched the agency’s OnBrand Internship Summer Program, providing mentorship and creating pathways for the next generation of women in communications.

“Being named a CEO of Influence is incredibly meaningful to me,” Huffman shares. “But the real honor is working alongside a team and a community that believe in leading with purpose, building with heart, and showing up for others. That’s what leadership is to me.”

Huffman and fellow honorees were recognized at the Idaho Business Review’s CEO of Influence awards, held on May 22nd at the Boise Centre. The full list of 2025 recipients is available on Idaho Business Review’s website.

About Tuuti:

Tuuti is an award-winning, female-owned creative communications marketing agency that specializes in boosting brand awareness, nurturing reputations, and strengthening connections between companies and consumers. Some of the services Tuuti provides include content creation, event planning, graphic design, influencer management, public relations, social media, and traditional media buying.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Director of Public Relations for Tuuti, at caylie@tuutiagency.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.