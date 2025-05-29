Go!Foton to showcase MORE fiber connectivity solutions at Fiber Connect 2025

4-port MMT closed view 4-port MMT open view

End-to-end portfolio built for extreme density and maximum usability

As artificial intelligence transforms industries, the demand for compute power and the fiber infrastructure that supports it has never been greater.” — Simin Cai, CEO

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Go!Foton, an industry leader in advanced optics and photonics technology, today announced they are set to exhibit at Fiber Connect 2025 from June 1–4 in Nashville, TN, where the company will unveil the latest innovations in fiber connectivity for FTTH networks enabling AI and next-generation technologies. Visitors can find Go!Foton at booth #624, where the company’s demo trailer will be rolling in with hands-on displays of its expanded connectivity portfolio, designed to extend fiber’s reach and unleash the power of AI everywhere.“As artificial intelligence transforms industries, the demand for compute power and the fiber infrastructure that supports it has never been greater,” said Simin Cai, CEO of Go!Foton. “We’re seeing unprecedented need for high-density, scalable fiber connections from the core to the edge. Each environment presents unique challenges that our team examines from different dimensions ensuring networks and businesses keep pace with customer demands and the specific challenges found in rural broadband deployments or high-capacity data centers to deliver AI-driven innovation. These amazing enhancements to our communications experiences are made possible through fiber optics. And to ensure we’re in the best position to delight our customers, we have had an unprecedented year of innovation and new solution releases, expanded our operations capabilities, and added new talent to our team.”More Fiber, More SolutionsOver the past year, Go!Foton has released a wave of high-density, technician-friendly solutions that enable faster, more flexible deployments. At Fiber Connect, attendees can explore award-winning panels, terminals, and enclosures, including: CORE Kit for single fiber drops, repairing damaged cables, or extending cable runs in the field 4-Port Multiport Mid-Span Terminal (MMT) compact outside plant fiber drop terminal• Small Terminal (ST) 360 small terminal with integrated cable spool and MPOs PEACOC® 360 spooling patch panels• Full range of cable assemblies for central office, headend, and data center applicationsThese solutions are engineered for quick-turn outside plant buildouts and scalable data infrastructure, all while minimizing complexity and maximizing efficiency.More Supply Chain MuscleGo!Foton has also expanded its global operations to ensure availability and reliable delivery helping clients ensure projects are on-schedule. Many of the products are now BEAD/BABA-compliant and stocked in-region, offering customers faster access and supply chain resilience.More ExpertiseDesigned with network operators in mind, Go!Foton’s engineering team creates connectivity solutions that are easy to install, manage, and scale. These products are regarded for their configurability and operational efficiency that allows operators to grow easily in a rapidly evolving landscape.Go!Foton invites attendees to visit booth 624 and explore first-hand the fiber-first solutions that will help your network outperform the rest. Explore real-world applications and discover how Go!Foton is powering the future of connectivity.Go!Foton and the Go!Foton logo are trademarks.About Go!FotonBased in the USA with teams around the world, Go!Foton is at the forefront of advanced optical and photonics innovation. We engineer solutions to enhance user experience by offering customers unique approaches to solve real-world problems in connectivity, imaging, and beyond.Go!Foton technology stands apart with feature-rich and performance-optimized solutions. We keep our customers satisfied and businesses performing, ensuring new and improved experiences for all.Inspired by nature and physics, the sky is the limit when imagining what’s possible and creating what’s next.Discover new dimensions at gofoton.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

