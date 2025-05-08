Go!Foton and Sourcecolo team-up for more powerful data center solutions

high density connectivity for AI data centers

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Go!Foton, an industry leader in advanced optics and photonics technology, and Sourcecolo , a prominent technology broker known for securing space and power for data centers, are excited to announce a new strategic partnership. This collaboration combines Go!Foton’s cutting-edge solutions with Sourcecolo’s expertise in large-scale data center operations, providing a comprehensive suite of services that cover network technology design, sourcing, installation, and implementation.This partnership enables Sourcecolo to significantly enhance its offerings by adding advanced connectivity solutions, ensuring clients receive a full spectrum of data center services. Go!Foton’s products are distinguished by unmatched density, modularity, configurability, and accessibility, making them perfect for the rapidly evolving needs of modern AI data centers Steve Rogers, Partner at Sourcecolo, shared his thoughts on the partnership:"We are thrilled to partner with Go!Foton. Their state-of-the-art fiber optic solutions align perfectly with our commitment to delivering complete and efficient solutions for our clients. This collaboration allows us to offer a more comprehensive and integrated approach that meets the growing demand for high-density, highly configurable connectivity in AI data centers. Everything is about execution and partnering with Go!Foton helps our customers meet or exceed their delivery timelines. This partnership elevates the value we provide to our customers."The partnership with Go!Foton marks an exciting milestone in Sourcecolo’s continued efforts to provide comprehensive data center services that meet the evolving needs of modern businesses. By combining Go!Foton’s innovative fiber optic solutions with Sourcecolo’s decades of experience, the two companies are poised to drive the next wave of data center growth and innovation.-End-Go!Foton and the Go!Foton logo are trademarks.About Go!FotonBased in the USA with teams around the world, Go!Foton is at the forefront of advanced optical and photonics innovation. We engineer solutions to enhance user experience by offering customers unique approaches to solve real-world problems in connectivity, imaging, and beyond.Go!Foton technology stands apart with feature-rich and performance-optimized solutions. We keep our customers satisfied and businesses performing, ensuring new and improved experiences for all.Inspired by nature and physics, the sky is the limit when imagining what’s possible and creating what’s next.Discover new dimensions at gofoton.com and follow us on LinkedIn.About SourcecoloSourcecolo is a technology solutions provider offering data center and AI, network and communication, public and private cloud, cybersecurity and compliance, and managed services. With over 30 years of combined leadership experience and end-to-end solutions planning, implementation, and management, Sourcecolo connects clients with the optimal infrastructure solutions to support their growing business needs.Learn more at sourcelcolo.com.

