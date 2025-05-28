First Comprehensive Chest Pain Center certified in Mexico

American Heart Association logo copyright American Heart Association Guillermo Saturno Chiu, M.D., general director of Unidad Médica de Alta Especialidad Hospital de Cardiología Centro Médico Nacional Siglo XXI

Centro Médico Nacional Siglo XXI recognized for excellence in cardiovascular care by the American Heart Association

“This certification marks a significant expansion of the Heart Association’s international quality improvement efforts.” — Jorge Saucedo, M.D., MBA, FAHA, American Heart Association volunteer

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cardiovascular diseases, including heart attacks, are responsible for nearly a quarter of all deaths in Mexico, underscoring the urgent need for timely, high-quality cardiac care.In response to this critical health challenge, Unidad Médica de Alta Especialidad Hospital de Cardiología Centro Médico Nacional Siglo XXI in Mexico City has become the first hospital in that country to be certified by the American Heart Association as a Comprehensive Chest Pain Center The designation shows the commitment of Mexico’s public health care systems to delivering evidence-based care that reduces treatment times and improves outcomes for people experiencing chest pain or related cardiac emergencies. It is a milestone in the Association’s ongoing commitment to improving outcomes for people experiencing acute cardiac conditions across the globe.“This certification marks a significant expansion of the Heart Association’s international quality improvement efforts,” said Jorge Saucedo, M.D., MBA, FAHA, American Heart Association volunteer, chief of cardiovascular medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin and director of the heart and vascular service lines at Froedtert Health. “By working with institutions like Centro Médico Nacional Siglo XXI that share a commitment to guideline-directed care, the Heart Association is helping to elevate standards of care and build healthier communities around the world.”The American Heart Association, a global force changing the future of health of all, developed its Chest Pain Center certification to help hospitals enhance patient outcomes by implementing coordinated systems of care that reduce time to treatment and improve long-term cardiovascular health. Certified facilities must meet rigorous criteria and demonstrate their ability to quickly identify, diagnose and treat patients with chest pain.A Comprehensive Chest Pain Center is well-equipped to receive and treat ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMIs) patients and has the equipment, expertise and facilities to administer percutaneous coronary intervention, a mechanical means of timely treatment for heart attack patients. Comprehensive Chest Pain Centers also must document and demonstrate how their organization has committed to providing quality care for chest pain patients.“This certification underscores our commitment to delivering the highest standard of cardiovascular care to the people of Mexico,” said Guillermo Saturno Chiu, M.D., general director of Unidad Médica de Alta Especialidad Hospital de Cardiología Centro Médico Nacional Siglo XXI. “It affirms that our clinical processes align with internationally recognized guidelines, helping us provide faster, more coordinated care for patients with chest pain.”Learn more about the international Chest Pain Center certification at heart.org/chestpain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.