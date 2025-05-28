Transformative Growth Counseling Launches Equine-Assisted Therapy Groups for Neurodivergent Children and Teens

Equine therapy groups for neurodivergent youth (ages 10–21) with ADHD, Autism, and AUDHD now open at TGC—led by Dr. Jessica Swenson.

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New weekly program provides experiential therapy with horses for children and teens with Autism, ADHD, and AUDHD—led by Dr. Jessica SwensonTransformative Growth Counseling (TGC) is pleased to announce the launch of an innovative Equine-Assisted Therapy group program tailored specifically for neurodivergent youth ages 10 to 21, including those diagnosed with Autism, ADHD, and AUDHD (Autism + ADHD).This new therapy group will meet Thursday evenings and be led by Dr. Jessica Swenson, a licensed Clinical Therapist and Community Psychologist specializing in neurodiversity-affirming care, trauma-informed practice, LGBTQIA+ support, and emotionally focused therapy (EFT). Sessions will take place in partnership with a local equine facility, offering an immersive, somatic, and relational therapeutic experience centered around interaction with therapy horses.Program Highlights:What: Equine-Assisted Group Therapy for Neurodivergent YouthWho: Two age-based groups: 10–13 and 14–21When: Thursday evenings (exact timing shared after intake)Where: Partner equine facility (location disclosed post-intake)With Whom: Dr. Jessica Swenson, LCP, and certified equine professionalsCost: Insurance-covered except for a $200 program fee (includes dinner)Start: Rolling enrollment following a required initial intake appointmentSupporting Neurodivergent Minds with Compassion and MovementAt Transformative Growth Counseling, we understand that traditional talk therapy can fall short for many neurodivergent youth—particularly those who live with Autism, ADHD, or experience life through the lens of AUDHD. For these individuals, emotional regulation, communication, executive functioning, and social reciprocity are not just abstract challenges—they are daily realities.Our Equine-Assisted Therapy program harnesses the intuitive, calming, and non-verbal presence of horses to co-create an emotionally safe, body-centered healing space. Horses are master regulators. They respond to nervous system cues with honesty and warmth, allowing children and teens to experience co-regulation, grounding, and authentic connection without the need for masking or performance.“Children with Autism and ADHD often process the world through movement, rhythm, and sensation,” says Dr. Jessica Swenson. “Working with horses allows them to step into a world that isn’t about fixing or fitting in, but about relationship, reciprocity, and restoration.”Therapeutic Benefits and Program StructureThis group-based intervention is trauma-informed, neurodiversity-affirming, and sensory-sensitive. Each Thursday evening, participants will engage in structured equine activities such as grooming, leading, observing herd dynamics, and building relational awareness—all guided by a licensed clinician and equine specialist. Weekly sessions also include shared meals, group check-ins, and peer support tailored to Autism, ADHD, and AUDHD needs.Key therapeutic goals include:Enhancing emotional regulation through somatic awareness and rhythmSupporting social communication and nonverbal cues in a natural environmentBuilding executive functioning skills through structured, experiential tasksReducing anxiety and sensory overload through co-regulation with horsesCreating safe space for identity exploration and neurodivergent prideEach group will meet weekly, and parent/guardian support is available as needed. Children must first complete an initial intake appointment to ensure clinical fit, identify goals, and create a safety-informed plan of care.Insurance & AccessibilityTransformative Growth Counseling is committed to accessibility. Most of the program cost will be covered by insurance. Families will only be responsible for a $200 program fee, which includes weekly dinner for each participant.Insurance eligibility and documentation will be confirmed at intake. Financial assistance for the program fee may be available on a case-by-case basis.Why Equine Therapy for Autism, ADHD, and AUDHD?Many children and adolescents with Autism, ADHD, or AUDHD experience difficulty connecting in traditional clinical spaces due to overstimulation, sensory mismatches, or struggles with verbal processing. Our equine program offers a nature-based, body-led alternative that speaks directly to the nervous system and relational core.“So many neurodivergent children are told they are too much, too quiet, too fidgety, too intense,” says Dr. Swenson. “At the barn, there is no ‘too much.’ The horses don’t mind. They just want to know who you are—and how you feel in this moment.”Through evidence-informed practices and gentle therapeutic engagement, the barn becomes a sanctuary for growth, emotional repair, confidence, and connection.Enroll Now – Space is LimitedEnrollment is now open. Families interested in registering their child for the program should schedule an initial appointment with Dr. Swenson as the first step. Group placement and scheduling will follow.Email: info@transformativegrowth.orgPhone: (630) 423-6010Website: www.transformativegrowth.org Transformative Growth Counseling is proud to walk alongside children and families in building healing relationships that honor neurodiversity, center joy, and reconnect body and mind.

