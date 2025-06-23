Submit Release
MooresLabAI Unveils VerifAgent™ at DAC 2025 — AI-Powered Verification Platform Slashes Chip Development Time and Cost

MooresLabAI

MooresLabAI launches VerifAgent™, a breakthrough AI-driven platform that cuts verification time by up to 85% and accelerates silicon schedules by 7x.

VerifAgent eliminates the verification bottleneck of silicon engineering. It’s like having a 24/7 verification engineer who never makes mistakes, never sleeps, and keeps learning with every iteration.”
— Shelly Henry, CEO and co-founder of MooresLabAI
SAN FRANCISO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today at the 2025 Design Automation Conference (DAC), MooresLabAI officially launched VerifAgent™, a breakthrough AI-driven platform that automates the testing and verification of chip designs — cutting verification time by up to 85% and accelerating silicon schedules by 7x.

Designed by industry veterans with decades of semiconductor experience, VerifAgent tackles one of the most time- and resource-intensive stages in chip development. The platform automatically generates test plans from architecture specs, builds UVM testbenches, and even debugs across multiple files — all without requiring prompt engineering or documentation reformatting.

“Verification has become the bottleneck of silicon innovation,” said Shelly Henry, CEO and co-founder of MooresLabAI. “VerifAgent eliminates that bottleneck. It’s like having a 24/7 verification engineer who never makes mistakes, never sleeps, and keeps learning with every iteration.”

VerifAgent™: Built for Real-World Engineering Challenges

7x faster verification and 85% reduction in verification engineering time

Works at IP, block, and SoC levels

Automatically debugs incomplete or multi-file project code

Integrates seamlessly with existing flows and tools — no retraining, no duplication

Supports cloud or on-premises deployment for maximum IP security

Delivers quality engineering without the need to offshore or increase headcount

Unlike generic AI tools, VerifAgent was engineered from the ground up for chip teams — from startups building custom ASICs to Fortune 500 companies managing complex SoCs. Customers have doubled team productivity, expanded project capacity without hiring, and reached tape-out — and revenue — much faster.

Reimagining Moore’s Law with AI
Inspired by Gordon Moore’s relentless drive to push boundaries, MooresLabAI is redefining what’s possible in chip design. “Even as Moore’s Law reaches its limits, the need for faster, more affordable silicon development has never been greater,” said Henry. “VerifAgent carries forward the spirit of that legacy — enabling teams to do more with less, without compromising on quality or security.”

Visit MooresLabAI at DAC Booth #1329 or request a private demo at info@mooreslab.ai.

About MooresLabAI
MooresLabAI is building the next generation of AI tools for semiconductor design and verification. Its agentic AI platform transforms the chip development lifecycle by drastically reducing engineering time and cost, without changing existing flows, tools, or documentation. MooresLabAI is headquartered in Austin, TX and proudly develops its products entirely in the United States.

